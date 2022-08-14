New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been strategic in fending off any 2024 presidential debate as he tries to campaign for his gubernatorial re-election in the Sunshine State. Despite efforts to downplay any talk of his unconfirmed presidential run, talk of him joining former President Trump on a ticket as vice president or running for president could sway votes in his home state this November.

“I think he has tremendous financial resources, which goes a long way in an expensive state like Florida with all kinds of media markets. And most importantly, he has a record to run. And I think [his team is] It’s smart to focus on that and not talk about the 2024 chatter,” Republican strategist and co-founder of South and Hill Strategies Colin Reed told Fox News Digital. “Now, don’t let it stifle or eat away or become a distraction. , because I think it risks turning off voters.”

DeSantis, the clear favorite in Florida, is expected to face Democratic candidate Charlie Crist. Crist, a former Florida governor and longtime congressman, is a well-recognized name among the Democratic field of candidates and is expected to give DeSantis a run for his money in November.

“In my opinion, the number one reason to vote for a candidate across the board — whether it’s always Senate, House or president — is name recognition. And Charlie Crist has that recognition. He has a good name in Florida. I’m surprised the election isn’t closer,” said the Democratic strategist and Fox News. News contributor Leslie Marshall told Fox News Digital.

According to Reed, DeSantis is being careful to let voters know Florida is his top priority as Election Day approaches. Reed said DeSantis’ 2024 debate was inevitable, although it would be unprecedented and possibly damaging to one’s campaign to announce a presidential election during another campaign.

“Voters across the ideological spectrum don’t like the idea of ​​being the platform for the next thing. So, I think it’s a smart thing for him to do,” Reed said. “So, some of his 2024 speculation and chatter is inevitable. But they have to navigate it very carefully. Don’t take anything for granted. They have to. They remind Florida voters why they elected him and why they should re-elect him.”

DeSantis recently announced that he will campaign with several Trump-backed candidates, including Ohio Republican Senate candidate JD Vance, Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters. While some experts see the move as a way to expand his political activities, Marshall says it is a hint at his 2024 plans.

“The stakes are high in these midterms, and every Republican should be invested in helping them. Supporting candidates across the country is often a precursor to a national campaign, but it’s not guaranteed,” Texas-based GOP consultant Matt Mackowiak told Fox News Digital.

On August 9, DeSantis announced that he would headline a New Mexico rally alongside New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti — a candidate Trump did not endorse.

“I think it sends a signal that the map is expanding for conservatives, Republicans,” Reed said. “Democrats run all three branches of government. I think there will be some opportunities about themselves and unusual places. New Mexico could be one of them,” Reed said.

On the other hand, Marshall said, this is one of many examples of DeSantis being outed as an “on the fence” candidate, which could turn off voters as they see DeSantis turn his attention to other states and other races.

“Charlie Crist can and should use that to run for governor and have big aspirations for the state, plans for the presidency, because, you know, all you have to do is paint it because they don’t really care about you. . . You’re not here. I’m here,” Marshall said. .

Trump and DeSantis are neck-and-neck in several conservative straw polls asking voters who they will vote for president in 2024. Running on similar platforms and agendas, Trump finished first with 69% in the Texas Conservative Political Action Conference straw poll. of vote. DeSantis finished second with 24% of the vote.

However, DeSantis beat the former president in a Western Conservative Summit straw poll in June, earning a 71% approval rating and Trump’s 67% approval rating.

Despite the back and forth, Reid said DeSantis is running on his own platform and Florida voters will vote for DeSantis, not Trump’s agenda.

“I think Governor DeSantis has forged his own path in Florida, certainly with his leadership since the pandemic and how he’s been perceived on the national stage. So, I believe they’re voting on the last four years of his leadership as a referendum.” Reed said.

Marshall expected DeSantis to announce a 2024 presidential run following Trump’s own announcement, dropping Easter eggs since the former president left office. However, it is yet to be decided whether he will contest as vice-president or as president.

“I think the 2024 field is going to be wide open. And he’s going to have to compete with other candidates there. So, today’s winner is tomorrow’s loser,” Reed said. “I think the biggest challenge he’ll face is maintaining this front-runner status because it’s going to be a challenge to maintain that for the next two-plus years.”