Corrections: August 9, 2022

OPINION

On Monday, a column about the defamation case against Alex Jones incompletely described a several hundred gigabyte data file that his lawyers sent to the plaintiffs’ attorney. It contained some of Mr. Jones’ mobile phone records and other data, not just his cell phone records.

obituaries

An August 1 obituary for Fidel V. Ramos, the former president of the Philippines, incorrectly lists the 1986 date when he publicly broke with the dictatorship of Ferdinand E. Marcos. It was February 22, not November 22. The obituary also misrepresents the position of Corazon C. Aquino, Mr. Ramos’s predecessor, in his presidential campaign. Ms. Aquino supports Mr. Ramos; it wasn’t that she didn’t support him.

A July 24 obituary for singer and actress Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in Elvis, incorrectly lists the release year of Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog”, first recorded by Ms. Thornton. It was 1956, not 1953.

An Aug. 1 obituary for Nichelle Nichols, the actress best known for her role as Lieutenant Uhura in Star Trek, misspelled the last name of one of the astronauts NASA says was inspired to join the US space program through her role as Ms. Nichols. She was Judith Resnick, not Resnick.