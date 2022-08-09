Corrections: August 9, 2022

INTERNATIONAL
Sunday’s article about security concerns over fighting over a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine misspelled the name of Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear company. This is Energoatom, not Energoatam.
NATIONAL
Friday’s article about the arrest of former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez on corruption charges misquoted this quote: “Even the indictment doesn’t claim she got a single cent rich.” Ignacio Fernandez, Ms. Vasquez’s attorney, made the remark, not Luis Plaza.
Saturday’s article about Indiana’s restrictive new abortion law incorrectly lists the institution where Jennifer Drobak is a law professor. This is Indiana University McKinney School of Law at Indianapolis, not Indiana University Bloomington.
ART
A July 29 review of the El Museo del Barrio survey of the life and art of Rafael Montañez Ortiz misidentified an animal depicted in “Memorial to the Sadistic Holocaust Destroyed by Millions…” (2019-20). This is a molded plastic jaguar, not a stuffed cheetah.
OPINION
On Monday, a column about the defamation case against Alex Jones incompletely described a several hundred gigabyte data file that his lawyers sent to the plaintiffs’ attorney. It contained some of Mr. Jones’ mobile phone records and other data, not just his cell phone records.
obituaries
An August 1 obituary for Fidel V. Ramos, the former president of the Philippines, incorrectly lists the 1986 date when he publicly broke with the dictatorship of Ferdinand E. Marcos. It was February 22, not November 22. The obituary also misrepresents the position of Corazon C. Aquino, Mr. Ramos’s predecessor, in his presidential campaign. Ms. Aquino supports Mr. Ramos; it wasn’t that she didn’t support him.
A July 24 obituary for singer and actress Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in Elvis, incorrectly lists the release year of Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog”, first recorded by Ms. Thornton. It was 1956, not 1953.
An Aug. 1 obituary for Nichelle Nichols, the actress best known for her role as Lieutenant Uhura in Star Trek, misspelled the last name of one of the astronauts NASA says was inspired to join the US space program through her role as Ms. Nichols. She was Judith Resnick, not Resnick.
The July 8 obituary image caption for actor James Caan, using information from Getty Images, misidentified both women pictured with him. It’s Francis Stark and Connie Kresky, not Lillian Chauvin and Sheila Ryan.