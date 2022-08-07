type here...
Corrections: August 7, 2022

An article on page 9 this weekend about six podcasts dealing with political scandals and upheavals incorrectly mentions the producers of Fault Lines: Bush, Blair and Iraq. It’s Somethin’ Else and Sony Music Entertainment, not the BBC.

An article published on page 4 this weekend about the physical and emotional risks theater artists face misrepresents the name of an organization that helps shape the idea of ​​physical contact on stage. These are Intimate directors and coordinators, not Intimate directors and choreographers.

An article on page 13 this weekend about five classic 1982 summer sci-fi movies incorrectly states which Philip K. Dick work Blade Runner was adapted from. It was adapted from Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? not from one of his stories.

An article on page 8 this weekend about New York City teen punk bands in the 1970s incorrectly lists the name Arthur Brennan took when he fled to New York to join the band. It was Darvon Staggard, not Darvon Stagger.

In a July 24 review of No Way Out by Georgia Senator Raphael J. Warnock, the name of another United States Senator from Georgia is misspelled. He is John Ossoff, not John.

An article published last Sunday about Native American seasonal holidays and competitions across the country incorrectly described the Grand Entry. This is the start of the competition, not the start of the season.

Due to an editing error, the reporter’s last name was misspelled in “In the Market” last Sunday. This is Claudia Grivac Kopkuin.

The July 31 article about fracking mistyped the type. companies that funded the fracking boom in America. These were private equity firms, not venture capital firms.

Errors are fixed at print time whenever possible, so some of the bugs noted here may not have appeared in all releases.

