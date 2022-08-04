Corrections: August 4, 2022

NATIONAL

A July 28 article about a plan to change the outcome of the 2020 election by creating voter rolls sworn to Donald Trump in the states he lost, incorrectly mentions the origin of the January 6 date to confirm the final Electoral College vote count. . The date is set by federal law, not the Constitution.

Wednesday’s calendar entry for the remaining midterm primaries contained outdated information about candidates in Wisconsin. Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes now has a clear path to winning the Democratic Senate nomination; he no longer faces difficult primaries. In the Republican gubernatorial primary, former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Klefish’s main opponent is Tim Michels; it’s not Kevin Nicholson anymore.

BUSINESS

In an article published on Monday about the impact of the pandemic on the political views of parents, the age of two of Natalia Murakhver’s children has changed. Violet 9 and Clementine 5.