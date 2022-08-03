type here...
TOP STORIES Corrections: August 3, 2022
Corrections: August 3, 2022

In an op-ed published Tuesday about a pledge by Democratic and White House leaders to complete a controversial 304-mile natural gas pipeline in West Virginia in exchange for Senator Joe Manchin III’s support for climate legislation, the timing of Mr. Manchin’s announcement of the agreement was distorted. It was Monday, not Tuesday.

An article published on Monday about changes to the United Auto Workers due to a corruption scandal misrepresented the position of a union member running for re-election whose name was embroidered on backpacks handed out to members. He’s a secretary-treasurer, not a vice president. The article also distorts the compensatory move approved by the union’s executive board. This increased pensions for union headquarters staff; it did not increase their wages, nor the salaries and pensions of board members.

An article published on Tuesday about the difficulties smokers may face after the Food and Drug Administration said it will move towards reducing nicotine levels in cigarettes misrepresents the number of vaping products approved so far. by the Food and Drug Administration. Almost two dozen, not six.

Errors are fixed at print time whenever possible, so some of the bugs noted here may not have appeared in all releases.

Hot Topics

