type here...
TOP STORIES Corporate landlords used aggressive tactics to force out more...
TOP STORIES

Corporate landlords used aggressive tactics to force out more tenants than was known

By printveela editor

-

14
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Housing activists in Swampscott, Massachusetts, Oct. 14, 2020 A congressional report says four corporate landlords acted aggressively to evict tenants during the first year of the pandemic despite a federal eviction moratorium and billions in emergency rental assistance.

Michael Dwyer/AP


hide title

switch title

Michael Dwyer/AP

Housing activists in Swampscott, Massachusetts, Oct. 14, 2020 A congressional report says four corporate landlords acted aggressively to evict tenants during the first year of the pandemic despite a federal eviction moratorium and billions in emergency rental assistance.

Michael Dwyer/AP

After a year-long investigation, a congressional subcommittee said four corporate landlords quickly ousted tenants during the pandemic and filed nearly three times as many eviction lawsuits as previously reported, nearly 15,000 in total. results add data and details to growing array making report — and growing complaints — about investor landlords, including concerns that they are fueling skyrocketing rents amid a historic shortage of affordable housing.

“As countless Americans have performed admirably to support their communities during the coronavirus crisis, four rental companies … have been aggressively moving out to increase their profits,” House Majority Representative James Clyburn, D.C., said in a statement.

Eviction filings soar as pandemic rent aid begins to run out

National

Eviction filings soar as pandemic rent aid begins to run out

He chairs the Special Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, which began its investigation after reports that companies, despite a federal eviction moratorium, have high rates of eviction filings and often refuse to accept emergency rental assistance. The report examines the actions of Pretium Partners, Invitation Homes, Ventron Management and The Siegel Group during the first 16 months of the pandemic. Companies own real estate in 28 states.

Pretium said in a statement: “We have always respected the CDC moratorium” and that in some cases the company has voluntarily extended this moratorium after it expired. Invitation Homes noted that “we have assisted more than 33,000 residents who needed extra time or financial assistance” and helped 10,000 more receive housing assistance. The other two companies did not immediately respond to inquiries.

List of strategies to “bluff” people out of their apartments

One company, The Siegel Group, is accused of using deception techniques to “spoof” people from their apartments. The report said staff took steps to make tenants think the CDC moratorium on evictions was no longer in effect, though it remained in place after the appeal.

“It looks like they used information and even disinformation to set people up for eviction,” Rep. Clyburn told NPR.

It also describes a list of “harassment” strategies that executive Siegel says can be used to force a Texas tenant to leave without a formal eviction order. These included security knocking on her door “at least twice a night”, replacing her air conditioner with one that was not working, and calling Child Protective Services to visit her. Lawmakers suggest that some of these tactics may be illegal, and they have referred the findings to federal and state agencies for further investigation.

Corporate landlord evicts black tenants at much higher rates than whites, report says

America recognizes racial injustice

Corporate landlord evicts black tenants at much higher rates than whites, report says

Senator demands landlord to report eviction of black tenants at higher rates

National

Senator demands landlord to report eviction of black tenants at higher rates

The Congressional report said companies often filed eviction orders for tenants who were only one month past due on rent, or sometimes while they were waiting for emergency rent relief. It says Invitation Homes downplayed the impact of its practice, reporting in March 2021 that only 6% of the tenants against whom the lawsuits were filed actually lost their home. In fact, the legislators say, only those who were formally evicted by court order entered here, and many others left without waiting for this, bringing the total share to 27%.

“Too often, we tend to put the blame on residents,” says Jim Baker, executive director of the Private Equity Stakeholder Project, a nonprofit advocacy group that also monitors evictions. “But what we saw, and what the subcommittee showed, was actually a model for action. These big companies have taken numerous steps to sort of get these people out of their homes.”

Last year, Baker’s team found that one of the companies featured in today’s report, Pretium, filed for eviction in predominantly black neighborhoods at a significantly higher rate during the pandemic. At the time, Pretium called the allegations “baseless” and said its property managers were “working with residents and seeking to avoid eviction.”

Baker says today’s report says these companies “made the economic calculation that they could raise rents for new residents instead of allowing current residents to stay in their homes.”

These companies may be the tip of the iceberg.

The report covers the worst part of the pandemic, the period when the federal moratorium on evictions was in effect, as well as many local ones. Peter Hepburn, research fellow at the Eviction Lab at Princeton University, says it’s important that Congress pay attention to corporate landlord practices at the time and name names.

“These remedies were put in place to protect our public health, and they deliberately undermined those efforts,” he says. “I think it’s reprehensible.”

Amid the housing crisis, tenants are challenging the firms they say run the property.

National

Amid the housing crisis, tenants are challenging the firms they say run the property.

Housing conditions in this low-income neighborhood have forced tenants to sue the landlord

Law

Housing conditions in this low-income neighborhood have forced tenants to sue the landlord

He also believes the four companies are just the “tip of the iceberg” and says the report shows the need for more transparency as corporate landlords expand their footprint. Last year they share of purchases of individual housing jumped to a record quarter of the market.

“These firms are buying up a lot of housing, and they are especially buying in places where tenant protection is relatively weak, where eviction is easier, faster and cheaper,” Hepburn says. And I don’t think it’s accidental.

Cathy Goldstein runs the housing program at the Center for People’s Democracy and says eviction is just one of the many challenges she faces with corporate landlords. Tenants are also complaining about declining services and repairs, higher monthly payments and skyrocketing rents.

Some cities and states have expanded tenant protections, such as requiring them to get legal aid in eviction court. The Goldstein group and others also want federal restrictions on rent increases and the circumstances under which people can be evicted.

“What we really want is for tenants to be able to experience stability, not situations where corporate landlords can double or triple rent, depending on how the market looks in the area,” says Goldstein.

Previous articleFriends and confidants, check out this ‘Golden Girls’-themed restaurant
Next articleThe shooting at Vancouver, Washington, may be related to a house party gang

Latest news

POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Canada asks France to extradite priest accused of sexual harassment in Nunavut

Warning: This story discusses child abuse. Ottawa has asked France to extradite a priest accused of crimes against...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Scientists find climate change exacerbates heatwaves in UK

A record-breaking heat wave in Britain last week that sent temperatures as high as 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit in...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Florida gunman Nikolas Cruz wanted to be a ‘professional school shooter’

off Video Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz addresses court after guilty plea...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

DC mayor’s call for National Guard to deal with migrant ‘crisis’ draws ire from border officials

closer Video Texas mayor on border crisis: 'The numbers are unbelievable' McAllen,...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Amy Grant is hospitalized in stable condition after a bike accident in Nashville

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here.NewYou...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson to join LIV Golf: Reports

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more

Must read

POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Canada asks France to extradite priest accused of sexual harassment in Nunavut

Warning: This story discusses child abuse. Ottawa has...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Scientists find climate change exacerbates heatwaves in UK

A record-breaking heat wave in Britain last week...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News