Corporate America Considers Its Role in Reproductive Rights

When Senate Bill 8 went into effect last September, banning abortion after about 6 weeks in Texas, then Match Group CEO Shar Doubley sent a letter to her employees.

“I wanted to let you know that I am creating a fund to ensure that if any of our employees in Texas or a dependent are affected by this law and need to seek help outside of Texas, the fund will help cover the additional costs. expenses incurred,” the letter reads.

Dallas-based Match Group owns the largest global portfolio of dating apps and websites, which includes Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid and Hinge.

“We have received hundreds of emails and Slack messages of support and gratitude,” said Justine Sacco, director of communications at Match Group. “People were very proud that she came out and spoke out and did something to protect them.”

This was just a preview of the upcoming trend. A few months later, the Supreme Court overturned Rowe vs. Wade, allowing trigger-based abortion bans to go into effect in several states. A growing list of companies now offer similar services to their employees. Major corporations such as Disney, Microsoft, Nike and Tesla have announced plans to help employees who need to travel out of state for services and care.

Many trigger laws not only criminalize abortion, but also “facilitate incitement” to the process. Therefore, privacy is key. Match Group has partnered with Planned Parenthood Los Angeles to allow employees who need assistance to book all of their travel and appointments outside of the company.

“We have no way of knowing who used the fund [or] how many people called the hotline,” Sacco said. “We are not receiving this information.”

However, despite the gratitude and support from its employees (and the public, which largely supports access to abortion services), the business world still has to reckon with some long-standing corporate traditions.

“Some of these same companies have donated over the years to the very elected officials who sponsored and voted for these abortion bans in the first place,” said Andrea Miller, president of the National Institute of Reproductive Health.

AT&T, Citigroup, and Uber are just some of the companies that promise to pay for abortion insurance for employees, as well as donations to lawmakers who support (or even the author) these restrictive laws.

Until this month, Match Group has also made donations to both political parties. But the company’s new CEO, Bernard Kim, recently suspended donations to both the Republican Attorneys General Association and the Democratic Attorneys General Association.

“It is my responsibility to understand how these donations fit into our broader lobbying efforts and determine what we will do going forward,” Kim said in a recent note to staff.

Match Group was also on the list of companies. participation expected a luxurious retreat hosted by the General Association of Republican Attorneys for their corporate sponsors in Florida earlier this month. Sacco said no one from the company attended and that someone responded to an invitation to the event before the company’s new policy on political donations went into effect.

Miller said that corporate America needs to think about how to rebuild its political influence if it really wants to assert itself and support its workforce.

“After all, look, no one has to travel to get an abortion,” she said. “Depend on the goodwill of your employer, and even more so, you know, on the whims of the state legislature.”



Miller said she does understand the legal risk companies are taking by making these public announcements and agreements. Earlier this month, the Texas Freedom Caucus accused the law firm Sidley Austin LLP of “involvement in illegal abortions.” Sidley is one company that has promised to help employees who need to access out-of-state abortion services. It has offices in Dallas and Houston.

Closed meeting sent a letter to Sidley on 7 Julywarning the firm to keep their records pending litigation.

However, Miller said companies likely weighed those costs against what could be a more significant loss.

“The reality is that companies, communities, families – frankly, our entire economy – will face employee retention challenges, especially with the potential to push more women out of the labor market,” she said. “We have already seen this with COVID; we already have a crisis in terms of what happens to women and others who get pregnant, continue pregnancies and have children.”

Brad Harrington agrees. He is the Executive Director of the Center for Work and Family at Boston College.

“Companies are also very concerned about their brand,” he said. “Despite all the talk of a great retirement, organizations want to be one of those places where people say, “This is a great place to work” and “Hey, their values ​​really align with ours.”

What about employees who do want to have children? Harrington said good wages, benefits and family leave policies are an important part of reproductive rights.

“I’m pretty sure that’s the number one problem [families] when it comes to abortions,” he said. How are they going to pay for everything related to childbirth, recovery and the health needs of children – when it comes to being able to finance an expanding family, corporations play a pretty important role. .”

Justine Sacco of Match Group said the company’s plan to access abortion “goes hand in hand” with its benefits and family leave policy.

“Our business is based on helping people find love and relationships and eventually get married and start families,” she said. “I think that reproductive rights are there so that when you decide to start a family, you can also do it in a way that is best for your children, your partner, and yourself. And so all of these benefits really need to be thought of in an integrated manner.”

Asked if Match Group would consider moving to a state with less stringent abortion laws, Sacco said they were “looking at all options” to make sure their workforce felt safe and supported. The company has about 400 employees in Texas alone.

“The match has been in Texas since the 90s,” she said. “But I don’t think anything is wrong.”