Casey Thompson started 10 games with the Texas Longhorns last year and spent four years down south. After the 2021 season, he entered the transfer portal and landed at the University of Nebraska.

Now that his tenure with Nebraska is officially underway, he wants to stop talking about his former Longhorns.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he formally requested that no more questions be asked about Texas.

“I’ve been very close with the guys in Texas and I wish them the best of luck this season,” Thompson said. By tradition on Saturday. “I’m still close with a lot of players … I respect them, but moving forward, I don’t want to ask questions about Texas because I’m focused on Nebraska and moving forward with this team.”

Thompson addressed a question asked last week about the teams’ depth. When he said Nebraska had more depth than Texas, Longhorn said the media got it wrong, so he shouldn’t “stir the pot.”

Last year at Texas, he completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,113 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine picks. He also had four rushing touchdowns.

Thompson will try to revive the Cornhuskers from a 3-9 season in 2021, but the comeback tour — and his Cornhuskers debut — didn’t go exactly as planned.

Despite throwing for 355 yards and one touchdown (he also ran for one), he threw two interceptions and the heavily-favored Cornhuskers lost to Northwestern, 31-28, in Dublin, Ireland.