An 8-year-old corgi in Pennsylvania is alive after being shot between the eyes after escaping from the breeding farm where he lives.

Hit on the head, he crawled under a fence on a family farm in Lancaster County. On July 14, Arthur was found in a field and the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) was called.

The family assumed he had been bitten by a flea and the wound on his head was from a fence, but vets later identified it as a gunshot wound. On July 18, Kundi was taken to Mainline Animal Rescue, a PSPCA affiliate.

The PSPCA shared the news of Arthur’s recovery on social media.

“Arthur is lucky to be alive. And that’s not an understatement. He was shot between the eyes and appears to be dead,” the agency wrote on Instagram.

The vet cleaned the wound and took x-rays, and found a gunshot wound between his eyes.

“Arthur was shot at an angle that miraculously missed his brain,” the PSPCA wrote. “The bullet left a hole in Arthur’s head and damaged his windpipe and mouth. He was covered in feathers, had an ear infection and was weak. But, he was alive.”

The PSPCA Human Law Enforcement Team is investigating the incident.

It is not clear who shot the animal, but its previous owners have been ruled out as suspects. The PSPCA believes the suspected shooter lives in Lancaster County.

The previous owners, who run a breeding operation, released the corgis into the agency’s care. The dog is now known as “Arthur, the Survivor”.

Arthur remains in the hospital and is being treated with antibiotics.

The organization said Arthur is expected to make a full recovery, but his wound still contains bullet fragments that may require special care.

The PSPCA described him as “the gentlest and friendliest boy”.

“Everyone loves him, and we’ve learned he likes chicken nuggets. We think he’ll get a lot,” the agency wrote.

“We cannot imagine why anyone would shoot such an amazing dog,” the PSPCA added. “But, our officers will do everything they can to find out. And while they do, we’ll spend our days spoiling Arthur and telling him what a good boy he is.”