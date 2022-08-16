Coptic leader criticizes Egypt’s church building restrictions after deadly fire

His statement was tempered by praise for the response of Mr. Sisi and the civil defense forces, and he noted that restrictions had been put in place under previous governments. But in a country where any criticism of the government by Christian officials is extremely rare, it still spoke volumes.

Among the 41 dead were 18 children and a bishop who was officiating the Divine Liturgy when a fire broke out in a church in the working-class Imbaba district. Most died from smoke inhalation or were trampled as they tried to walk from the fourth floor, where the service was held, to the ground floor exit, Coptic Orthodox Church spokesman Rev. Moussa Ibrahim said Tuesday.

Some of the survivors escaped through the windows or the roof.

Father Ibrahim said that about 100 people gathered for the Sunday service when the fire started, that is, almost half of all those present died. Church officials initially said up to 500 people were present at the time of the fire.

The Interior Ministry continues to investigate the cause of the fire. But church officials said it began shortly after a generator came on during a power outage there. The generator exploded when the electricity was turned back on during the Sunday service.