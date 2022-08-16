Coptic leader criticizes Egypt’s church building restrictions after deadly fire

CAIRO. After an electrical fire broke out in a tiny Coptic Orthodox church in downtown Cairo on Sunday, killing 41 worshipers, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered the army to repair the building immediately.
Watched by soldiers, dozens of workers worked through the night, pulling out burnt beams and broken pipes, repainting walls and an iron cross on a narrow four-story building wedged between shops and apartments. By Monday evening, the church of Abu Sefein, at least from the outside, looked newly built.
The government also expressed condolences.
But that swift action did not stop the patriarch of Egypt’s 10 million Orthodox Coptic Christians from expressing his disappointment Tuesday that the Middle East’s largest Christian community has been shrunk by decades of government regulations limiting the number and size of churches in the predominantly Muslim country.
“Restrictions have led to the construction of small churches that do not meet the needs of Christians,” Pope Tawadros II said Tuesday in an unusual statement of implicit criticism. He urged authorities to either move the 12,000-square-foot Abu Sefein Church to a larger space or allow it to be expanded to accommodate the large number of Christians in the neighborhood.
His statement was tempered by praise for the response of Mr. Sisi and the civil defense forces, and he noted that restrictions had been put in place under previous governments. But in a country where any criticism of the government by Christian officials is extremely rare, it still spoke volumes.
Among the 41 dead were 18 children and a bishop who was officiating the Divine Liturgy when a fire broke out in a church in the working-class Imbaba district. Most died from smoke inhalation or were trampled as they tried to walk from the fourth floor, where the service was held, to the ground floor exit, Coptic Orthodox Church spokesman Rev. Moussa Ibrahim said Tuesday.
Some of the survivors escaped through the windows or the roof.
Father Ibrahim said that about 100 people gathered for the Sunday service when the fire started, that is, almost half of all those present died. Church officials initially said up to 500 people were present at the time of the fire.
The Interior Ministry continues to investigate the cause of the fire. But church officials said it began shortly after a generator came on during a power outage there. The generator exploded when the electricity was turned back on during the Sunday service.
“The fire affected the entire electrical network and the smoke was everywhere,” Father Ibrahim, a spokesman for the Coptic Church, said, adding that the entire electrical system was short-circuited at the same time.
The semi-official newspaper Al-Ahram reported that government repairs following the fire included some upgrades to the electrical system, with more cables installed.
Father Ibrahim denied the testimony of witnesses that the main door of the church was locked during the fire, which prevented the parishioners from escaping.
Coptic Christians have their roots in the ancient Egyptians, and the country’s churches are a mix of cathedrals born of massive government solidarity gestures and tiny makeshift churches in poorer areas.
Electrical fires broke out in two other Coptic churches in Egypt on Monday and Tuesday, one in Cairo and the other in Minya province, a few hours to the south, government and local authorities said. There were no reports of casualties. A church in Minya, which a church official said was empty at the time, was badly damaged in the video.
But three fires in the same number of days reflect the general state of dilapidation of buildings across Egypt, where construction is often substandard and safety standards are lax.
Cairo, the capital of Egypt, is one of the world’s most populous cities, and the Imbaba area is made up of narrow streets filled with shops and apartment buildings overlooking a tangle of street vendors.
According to Father Ibrahim, the Abu Sefein Church operated unofficially until 2016, when its status as a church was legalized. That same year, Mr. Sisi passed a law removing many restrictions on building and repairing churches, but he left much of that power to local authorities, who can block building permits for churches.
Ishaq Ibrahim, a researcher at the Egyptian Individual Rights Initiative, said Abu Sefein was licensed in 2019, but because it was not purpose-built and limited in size, the church expanded upwards.
AT US Department of State Religious Freedom Report 2021 Egypt noted that the size of allowed new churches depends on the government’s determination of the “number and need” of Christians in the area. It states that the construction of churches is subject to more government scrutiny than the construction of new mosques.
Egypt has historically been one of the major centers of Sunni Islam in the region. At Monday’s wake in the church hall for the three children who died in the fire, the call to prayer from a nearby mosque’s loudspeaker drowned out the priest’s sermon.
Tensions between Christian and Muslim communities in Egypt have been centered mainly in rural villages, many of which are in Minya province, which has the highest percentage of Christians in the country. Christians in Minya say that in some villages, Christians who have not been allowed to build churches by local governors are left with nothing but streets where religious services can be held for funerals and weddings.
Major General Mohamed Nabil Omar, a former civil defense director, said all places of worship, as well as other buildings, should have emergency exits as well as security checks every one to three years.
Neither government nor church officials have yet commented on any of the results of the investigation, or whether the building’s electrical wiring was last checked, and if so, when.
“If the government decides today to close all the buildings that according to official reports are considered unsafe, three-quarters of Egypt will be closed,” General Omar said.
Nada Rashwan provided a report from Cairo.