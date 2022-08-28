Cooper criticizes Richarlison’s ball juggling antics

Steve Cooper was deeply unimpressed by Richarlison’s juggling antics during Nottingham Forest’s loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday night. With the Spurs leading 2–0 at the end of the game, Richarlison began to taunt Forest’s defenders by juggling the ball on the left flank, which drew derision from the fans.

“I wouldn’t want my players to do what Richarlison did,” said the Nottingham Forest manager. “If it’s accepted at the Spurs, it has nothing to do with me, but it won’t be accepted here.”

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said he did not get a good idea of ​​the incident because he had discussed with the bench over the late substitution, but insisted that Richarlison was not meant to be disrespectful.

He juggled the ball, didn’t he? Conte said. “This is a game and you are under pressure. I think it’s ok. I don’t think he meant to disrespect Nottingham Forest, a really good team with a great history.”

Richarlison’s late cameo was the abrupt denouement of a patchy Spurs win that ended with two goals from Harry Kane on either side of the match, propelling him to third place on the all-time Premier League scorers list. But Forest had more possession and plenty of chances, giving Cooper something to get excited about ahead of a tough trip to Manchester City on Wednesday.

“We don’t want to be in awe of these big teams, we want to attack them head-on,” Cooper said. “The performance was good, we really brought the game to the Spurs, we got into good zones to threaten the goal. With all the game and the territory that we had, we did not convert enough shots on goal. But there were a lot of good things in our game today.”

Meanwhile, Conte had his own claims. The Italian noted that Spurs were the only one of six teams scheduled to play three games in six days this week, followed by matches against West Ham on Wednesday and Fulham on Saturday. “I don’t want to complain. But this time we were unlucky, and hopefully someone else will be unlucky next time.”