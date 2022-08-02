Cooler weather is expected to provide some relief as crews fight wildfires in British Columbia.

The past week has been a tough one for BC wildfire fighters, with more than 100 new fires in the province, but the transition to cooler weather is expected to bring some relief to crews.

British Fire Service spokesman Jean Strong said crews were able to get the better of most new fires thanks to preparations for expected lightning strikes and hot weather last week, as well as help from members of the public who reported the fires. how they float.

“While it’s been a very active weekend and we’ve definitely seen quite a few new fires and serious growth and behavior from some of the larger fires, we’ve also had a lot of success,” she said on Tuesday.

According to Strong, there were about 4,000 lightning strikes in the province between Friday morning and Saturday afternoon, and they were the cause of most of the new fires.

She said there were 124 new fires in the province in the past seven days, but 80 percent of them have either been extinguished, are under control or are being contained by firefighters.

Nearly half of these fires – 54 in total – originated in the Kamloops Fire Center area in the south of the hinterland. Of these, nine are still considered out of control.

“We expect good news and good weather before the end of the week so that our crews can deal with some of these major fires,” Strong said.

It includes Keremeos Creek Wildfire located about 21 kilometers southwest of Penticton.

This fire is currently estimated to cover 27.9 square kilometers and has so far triggered evacuation orders for 324 properties. Another 438 houses are in a state of evacuation.

The forest fire destroyed one hut, no casualties were reported. 144 firefighters and nine helicopters, as well as heavy equipment, are involved in extinguishing the fire.

Strong said the fire caused intermittent closures of Highway 3 and she said that anyone traveling in the area should check DriveBC before you hit the road.

WATCH | Uncertainty, concern in the Keremeos area due to the spread of forest fire:

Growing wildfire in southern British Columbia leads to more evacuations Duration 2:32 A growing wildfire has sparked more evacuations in southern British Columbia and officials are urging people to obey orders.

Another significant wildfire in the hinterland, Nohomin Creek fire northwest of Lytton, still growing slowly in steep, rocky terrain, Strong said. According to the latest estimate, its size is 31.6 square kilometers.

Strong said the fire department provided significant assistance in putting out this fire by Lytton First Nations firefighters.

She encouraged people who spot new wildfires to report them through the BC Wildfire Service app, which allows users to upload photos of what they see.

On Friday, members of the public made 13 reports of new fires with photos attached, Strong said.

“Our operations teams were absolutely delighted. It really turned out to be a useful tool,” she said.