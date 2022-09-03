Convoy organizers demand unfreezing of funds to pay for participation in the upcoming investigation

Organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests last winter in Ottawa are demanding that the court release just over $450,000 of frozen funds to help pay for their participation in an upcoming public inquiry – after initially failing to request the funds the group was entitled to. from the investigation itself.

The investigation, officially known as the Emergency Public Order Commission, will begin on October 13 to investigate the reasons why the federal government took emergency action to end the long-running occupation of parts of downtown Ottawa. Protesters opposed pandemic-related restrictions and blocked city streets with trucks and other vehicles, blocking access to neighborhoods and major arteries around Parliament Hill.

In a motion filed this week in the Ontario Supreme Court, first reported by CTV News, Tamara Leach, Pat King, Chris Barber and other protest organizers said they are facing “significant demands for legal representation” from the commission. They also indicated that their Freedom 2022 Human Rights and Freedoms banner group has no assets other than money tied to escrow.

The funds are part of more than $20 million in donations raised by the Freedom Escort during its nearly three-week stay in Ottawa. Over $5 million of that money was placed in escrow pending the outcome of the proposed lawsuit. Ottawa residents and businesses hope to successfully sue protest organizers for more than $300 million in damages.

watch | The Minister gives the reasons for the adoption of the Law on Emergency Situations:

Emergency Situations Act allows police to stop protesters in Ottawa: minister Duration 2:20 Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the application of the Emergency Act gave law enforcement the necessary authority to stop a column of protesters in Ottawa at a hearing before a special joint committee examining the federal government’s use of the law.

The group has not applied for available funding

The group was given “legal standing” in the investigation – meaning in part that it can cross-examine witnesses – back in June. According to the commission, he could have applied for support funding at the time, but did not.

In its proposal, the group said it was seeking funding from the Center for Justice for Constitutional Liberties (JCCF), which has been linked to Freedom Convoy figures such as Leach.

“JCCF funding has been reduced as a result of the end of government response to the pandemic,” the petition says, adding that the group would be “significantly biased.” [during the inquiry] without access to the means of legal representation.”

Now the group is instead seeking a hearing to state its position on obtaining $450,400 of the funds held in escrow to defend two lawyers to investigate and two lawyers to argue in favor of releasing the funds. Just over $83,000 of that amount is for eight witnesses and travel and accommodation expenses for clients during the investigation.

It is not clear which of the organizers of the convoy can testify during the investigation. Leach, Barber and King face criminal charges related to the protest and were released from custody on bail.

A glimpse of what might happen

The movement of the group also gives an idea of ​​what might happen in an investigation.

“Defendants of the moving party have identified thousands of documents, videos and photographs to which the requirements of the documents production commission lawyer apply,” the petition says.

This includes 26 hours of video.

The group also opposes Paul Champ’s involvement in the investigation. Champ is an attorney representing residents in the proposed lawsuit. He also represents a coalition of Ottawa residents and businesses during the investigation.

The group said Champ made slanderous comments about them, including in a March 24 tweet referring to a man who said he regretted the money he spent supporting the convoy.

(Paul Champ/Twitter)

“The Defendants are also concerned that Mr. Champ, who shows no interest in the matter, will participate in emergency public order committee meetings and will have a preemptive opportunity to cross-examine Freedom Corp members. any litigation,” the petition says.

Champ said in an email Friday that the parties are meeting on Sept. 8 to discuss the proposed lawsuit, “where the defendants will have to try to convince the court to give them an urgent petition date” to release the funds. .

He said the group should instead apply to the commission for funding.

Funding for the investigations comes from the Privy Council office, according to the commission.