Convoy donors donated more than $460,000 to the race for CPC leadership, and many of them were first-time federal donors.

Canadians who donated to the Ottawa convoy protest donated more than $460,000 to Conservative leadership candidates, many of them making donations to a federal political party for the first time, CBC News analysis shows.

Comparing donations to Conservative leadership candidates through August 1 with GiveSendGo’s crowdfunding campaign to protest the convoy found that more than 3,100 people contributed to both campaigns based on identical combinations of names and zip codes.

The lion’s share of donations from donors to lead the motorcade went to the campaign of Pierre Poilliev.

The actual number of people who contributed to both the convoy and the Conservative leadership candidates may have been greater. The CBC News data matching formula does not list individuals with slight differences in names or zip codes as having donated to both campaigns. And some convoy donors may have contributed to the leaders’ campaign after July, the last month for which data is available.

University of Alberta political science professor Jared Wesley said people involved in protest movements often get involved in politics.

“People who are busy will do both,” he said. “So yes, it’s entirely possible that the convoy is introducing people into electoral politics for the first time.”

While the number of people involved is small, Wesley said it was “much more” than he expected, and in line with his own survey and research.

The CBC analysis showed that convoy donors made up 4.2 percent of the approximately 74,000 people who contributed to Conservative leadership candidates through August. Their donations represent 3.8% of the $12.2 million in donations made through August 1st.

Poilivre received over 70 percent of the money donated by the convoy’s sponsors. Leslyn Lewis received 16 percent of that money, and Roman Baber 12 percent.

Jean Charest, who had scathingly criticized Poilliev for supporting the protest against the convoy, received donations from two of the convoy’s sponsors, while Scott Aitchison received 13.

Only one other political party, the People’s Party of Canada (CPP), received significant support from motorcade donors during the first two quarters of this year. The checkpoint received money from about 60 convoy donors.

The Liberals received only one donation from a name matching the name on the list of convoy donors, as did the Greens. Neither the Bloc Québec nor the NDP received donations from any name matching the name on the list of convoy donors.

Donor support for the convoys was only a small fraction of the total support for CCP leadership candidates—about five percent for Poilivere and Lewis, just over eight percent for Baber.

Poilevre received about 55 percent of the CCP leadership’s total donations, but more than 70 percent of the money from convoy sponsors. Charest received about a fifth of the total fundraiser, but essentially received nothing from the convoy’s donors.

Conservative leader candidates (left to right) Pierre Poilivre, Roman Baber, Leslyn Lewis, Jean Charest and Scott Aitchison. (Ryan Remiors/Canadian Press)

The analysis also showed that the convoy protest appeared to have mobilized a number of Canadians who were not very active in federal politics to contribute to the Conservative leadership campaign, which could be a factor in the development of Canadian politics.

A closer look at the top 50 convoy donors who also donated to a leadership candidate reveals that 25 of them had not previously donated to any federal political party or candidate in the Elections Canada donation database, which dates back to 2004.

Of these 25 convoy donors, 22 donated to Poilivre, two donated to Lewis, and one sent money to Baber.

Eleven of the 25 new donors are from British Columbia, eight from Ontario, four from Alberta, one from Nova Scotia and one from Saskatchewan.

Surge of political activity

A search for federal political donations from convoy sponsors since 2015 shows that the CCP’s struggle for leadership was by far their most active moment in federal politics in terms of donations.

Outside of the race for the lead, only a few hundred convoy donors have donated in any given year since 2015. More were active in conservative leadership contests, but even the 2020 leadership contest garnered less than half of the donations from those who would eventually contribute. convoy than the 2022 race from convoy donors.

Jamie Ellerton, a spokesman for Aitchison’s campaign, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s divisive rhetoric and the politicization of vaccine mandates has galvanized some people into action.

“I’m not surprised that those who participated in the popular protest sought to join a political party to help see the changes they want to see,” he said.

Other campaign leaders declined to comment or did not respond to interview requests.

The lion’s share of donor donations to lead the motorcade went to Pierre Poilyevre. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

One of those spurred on by the federal government to fight the pandemic is Kevin Blackman. Prince Rupert, a British Columbian businessman, donated $1,000 to the convoy protest and $550 to the Poialivre campaign. He said his donation to Poilevre is the first thing he can remember making to a federal political party or candidate.

“I heard a lot of his YouTube comments that he made in the House of Representatives, so I could understand this guy and thought that he would stand up to this crazy and such a dictatorial regime,” Blackman told CBC. News. “Human rights have been flushed down the toilet.”

Blackman said he agreed with the truck protesters’ argument that government mandates regarding COVID-19 are not based on science.

“They were peaceful and I was very happy to support a peaceful protest,” he said. “And I think we still have the right to protest.”

Blackman said he would like to see Poilivre focus on financial responsibility.

“I wish he had a minimalist government and tried not to overburden the people who make the products,” he said.

Holden Rhodes said he contributed to both the convoy protest and the Pierre Poilivre campaign because he strongly believes in individual rights and freedoms. (Eric White/CBC)

London, Ontario. businessman Holden Rhodes donated $25,000 to the convoy protest and $1,675 to the Poialivre campaign. He said he was a firm believer in individual rights and freedoms.

“These rights and freedoms are enshrined in the Canadian charter, but over the past two and a half years, governments at all levels have trampled, violated and abolished them in the most terrible way,” Rhodes said in an email.

Rhodes said he supported the convoy because it was made up of ordinary truckers and Canadians from all walks of life who froze in the middle of winter to fight for their rights.

“It was so satisfying to see my fellow citizens demonstrate the government in a very visceral way that they got fed up with the abuses and misuses by the government,” he said.

Rhodes said he made a donation to Poilivere because of his position.

“He believes in the same things I do: in free speech and other freedoms, in the promotion of healthy lifestyles, in education, in the family, in individual rights and in the reduction of government and those that hinder positive growth, to name but a few. them. ” he said.

Eric Merkley, a professor of political science at the University of Toronto, said one of the main challenges for parties or candidates that can galvanize new voters is getting them back in re-elections.

“You can get out the first time, but how do you get them out the next time?” he said. “Especially when you take away things like a pandemic.”

University of Toronto political science professor Chris Cochrane said it’s important to note that the convoy’s donors were pleased with the backing of the leader and eventual winner, Poilivere.

“He doesn’t just appeal to what… many would call a minor element of Canadian politics,” he said. “It appeals to the mainstream of the Conservative Party, as well as to that narrower element of Canadian politics.”

University of Alberta professor Jared Wesley says it can be difficult for a conservative government to meet the expectations of donors who have contributed to both the convoy and the CCP’s leadership race. (Jared Wesley)

Wesley said the future challenge for the Poillivre government will be to live up to the expectations of the people who contributed to both the convoy and the race for the lead.

“Will they actually live up to those expectations? And if not, what will happen?” he said. “Where are these people going, right?

“Hopefully it doesn’t turn to rebellion, but that’s exactly what happened south of the border.”