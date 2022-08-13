Convicted sex offender arrested in Cambodia on child rape charges

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details about alleged sex crimes against children.

Investigators in Canada and Cambodia are investigating a Vancouver man arrested for a string of sex crimes against Cambodian children.

The Child Protection Group, an investigative team affiliated with the Cambodian Ministry of the Interior and funded by the nonprofit Cambodia Children’s Foundation, said Andrew David Eyre, 43, was arrested and charged last week with aggravated child rape and indecent assault.

The charges involve eight Cambodian victims aged between eight and 12, said unit director James McCabe.

The RCMP told CBC News that it was also investigating Ayre.

Members of the Child Welfare Division in a handout photograph are dismantling items believed to be found on Andrew Eyre when he was arrested. James McCabe, Director of Child Welfare, right. (Cambodian Children’s Fund)

“The RCMP Liaison Officer in Thailand and the National Center for Combating Child Exploitation continue to look into Eyre’s activities in Canada and abroad,” Sgt. Caroline Duval in an email.

“In addition, the liaison officer is helping the investigation team in Cambodia.”

Eyre, according to a LinkedIn page matching his description, has ties to Burnaby through work, education, and volunteering.

Corporal Alexa Hodgins of the Burnaby RCMP told the CBC in an email that the Mounties “had previous files with Andrew Eyre in 2018 in which he was convicted of sex offences.”

The BC Attorney’s Office did not comment on any past convictions, and further questions from the RCMP were not immediately answered.

McCabe says investigators in Cambodia plan to cast a wide net to find out what Eyre’s activities were in that country.

Allegedly visited a remote village

According to McCabe, Air allegedly visited a remote village in the province of Kandal, 75 kilometers from the capital Phnom Penh.

He claimed to be a medical practitioner and had examined several children. It was during these examinations that the offenses were committed.

McCabe said the welfare and condition of the children are being monitored.

Burnaby connections

Air was described by the Child Welfare Division and the Children’s Fund of Cambodia as a chef. The LinkedIn page on the web matches his name, culinary experience, time spent in Cambodia, and approximate age.

The page states that Air is currently working in Phnom Penh after working in China, as well as several restaurants, catering companies and a golf course in British Columbia.

The page also states that he volunteers at Willingdon Church in Burnaby. A pastor there told the CBC that he remembered Eyre years ago, but it was not clear to him if Eyre was a volunteer. However, he hasn’t heard of any problems with it.

Eyre is also listed on the LinkedIn page as a volunteer cooking teacher at Burnaby Central High School. There is not a single person with his name on the BC Register of Teachers who holds a teaching license, and there is no record of punishing anyone with his name.

The CBC has not yet been able to get a response from the Burnaby School District.

Human rights issues

The accusations against Eyre in Cambodia have not been tested in court.

McCabe says Eyre remains on remand. If found guilty of aggravated rape of a child, he can be sentenced to between seven and 15 years in prison. Punishment for indecent assault ranges from a fine to three years in prison.

The US State Department noted “important human rights issues” in Cambodia, including concerns about the fairness of its justice system.

McCabe says Ayre has been provided with a lawyer and will receive a fair trial, including access to consular support.

“He will be given rights under the judiciary, which is a pretty strong system,” McCabe said, adding that Eyre gave no explanation for his alleged actions.

Home Affairs Canada says it is aware of the Canadian’s detention in Cambodia and is gathering more information.

Sex tourism is a known issue

Although Cambodia is known for its incredible culture and natural beauty, it is struggling with abject poverty, a legacy of civil war, the Khmer Rouge dictatorship and genocide.

Cambodia’s main tourist destination is the ancient Angkor Wat complex, but the problem of sex tourism, especially child abuse, is well known. (Liam Britten/CBC)

Cambodia has long had a reputation as a destination for “sex tourism”. The exploitation of minors has been recognized as a problem by many agencies in this country and beyond, including the UN.

However, McCabe believes that the situation has improved over the past 10-15 years.

In Cambodia’s second largest city, Siem Reap, photo exhibitions commemorate the nation’s suffering under Khmer Rouge rule. The tomb in the center houses the skulls of the victims of the regime. (Liam Britten/CBC)

“The efforts of the international community, the Cambodian National Police and the Cambodian government to eradicate child sex tourism have been very successful and should be applauded for that,” he said.

McCabe adds that if Eyre is convicted in Cambodia, he could also face prosecution in Canada upon his return to that country.