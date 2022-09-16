New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Virginia corrections officials have denied parole to convicted Washington, D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he still poses a threat to the community two decades after he and an accomplice shot and killed 10 people.

Malvo and John Allen Muhammad were 17 years old when they killed 10 people and wounded three others over a three-week period in October 2002. The duo’s foray into the nation’s capital region had claimed many lives across the country in the previous months. From Washington State.

Malvo was convicted of capital murder in Virginia and sentenced to life in prison without parole. However, a series of Supreme Court decisions and a change in Virginia law allowed Malvo to seek parole after nearly 20 years in custody.

The Virginia parole board denied his request on Aug. 30, saying Malvo is a danger to the community and should serve more time before being released on parole, state records of parole board decisions from August show.

DC-area sniper must plead guilty, Maryland court rules

“Release at this time will lessen the seriousness of the offense; the serious nature and circumstances of your offense,” the parole board wrote.

Malvo’s accomplice, John Allen Muhammad, was executed in Virginia in 2009. Malvo, now 37, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for three murders in Virginia. After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional, two federal courts found that Malvo was eligible for a new sentencing hearing. The Virginia Legislature also passed a law in 2020 that gave juvenile offenders the opportunity to seek parole after serving 20 years.

DC sniper Lee Malvo got married in prison

Malvo was a 15-year-old Jamaican boy sent to live in Antigua when he met the much older Muhammad. Muhammad trained and tutored Malvo, and in 2002, the pair began a nationwide killing spree that ended with 10 murders in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Trial testimony indicated that the shooting was a plan by Muhammad to gain custody of his children by killing his ex-wife and pretending her death was the result of random violence.

DC Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo sentenced to life

Although Malvo was granted parole in Virginia, he also faced a life sentence in Maryland for crimes in a neighboring state. Last month, the Supreme Court of Maryland ruled that Malvo must be held accountable for his crimes.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Malvo, now 37, is serving his sentence at the super maximum-security Red Onion State Prison in Virginia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.