Control of the Senate is now a coin flip: These are the 7 midterm election races to watch

The midterm elections are little more than two Months away and the table is set for nearly every general election after this summer’s series of primaries.

Analysts predicted a blowout November for Republicans across the board due to low approval ratings for President Joe Biden and high inflation. But a string of legislative victories by Democrats on Capitol Hill and primary victories in battleground states by Trump-backed Republican candidates have flipped the chamber another coin.

August 23 Primary Steps:DeSantis’ challenger picks; New York Democrats fight intra-party battles within the party

Analyst Jessica Taylor wrote recently for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. “However, with post-Labor Day contests and bailout money coming in to bail out weak GOP nominees from superpaces, we expect them to tighten up once again.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he thinks “the House is more likely to flip than the Senate,” during a recent Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce event. He commented that in Senate races “the quality of the candidate has a lot to do with the outcome.”

Democrats are on the defensive as they try to maintain their 50-50 Senate majority (thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote). Republicans want a Senate majority to stifle the agenda of Biden and congressional Democrats.

Stay updated on this race:Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Here are the important Senate races to keep an eye on (* indicates tilt):

Arizona: Mark Kelly* (D) Vs. Black Masters (R)

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., is one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents that Republicans are eyeing for removal. Kelly, serving just two years after winning a special election, must face Arizona voters again to serve a full six-year term.

Kelly is up against the Trump-backed venture capitalist and election-denying, black masters. Masters won Donald Trump’s endorsement in part because he backed the former president’s unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. In an interview with NBC NewsMasters said he would have objected to the 2020 election certification if he had been a senator at the time.

Master’s nomination could be uncertain for Republicans who are poised to reclaim the Senate majority. While GOP voters outnumber Democratic voters in Arizona, a Fox News poll Last week found that Kelly led the Masters by 8 percentage points, 50%-42%.

Georgia: Raphael Warnock* (D) Vs. Herschel Walker (R)

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is in the same boat as Kelly. After winning a special election in 2020, he is running for re-election in November to serve a full six-year term.

Georgia GOP Voters nominated former NFL running back Herschel Walker to run against Warnock. Once a Republican stronghold, Georgia has become a competitive battleground since Biden won the Peach State in 2020 — the first time a Democratic presidential candidate won here in 28 years.

Walker, Trump’s pick, is running a tight race against Warnock. Despite Republican concerns about his suitability as a candidate and political novice, Walker has the high-profile name recognition that could be enough to propel him across the finish line in November.

Nevada: Cortez Masto* (D) Vs. Laxalt (R)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., will face her Republican opponent, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, in what national Republicans have identified as their best chance to flip.

Cortez Masto has increased the number of polls accordingly A poll conducted by Suffolk University and the Reno Gazette Journal. Previously trailing by three percentage points, Cortez Masto now leads Lexalt by seven points.

Constitutional Right to Abortion – Roe v. The Supreme Court’s overturning of Wade appears to have swayed voters in Cortez Masto’s favor. Among likely voters who say abortion is the most important issue to them, Cortez Masto leads Lexalt 79%-11%.

Pennsylvania: Fetterman (D) Vs. Oz (R)

Sen. Pennsylvania’s Senate race remains open after Rep. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., announced his retirement. Democrats saw an opportunity to flip Toomey’s seat blue in one of the most consequential swing states. Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is currently ahead of his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet leads Oz By several percentage points in recent polls.

Fetterman recently returned to the campaign trail after a three-month hiatus following a stroke. Dr. Oz is defending itself with its ties to New Jersey (He has lived in the Garden State for decades) and claims of carpet bagging.

New Hampshire: Hassan* (D) Vs. Yet elected Republicans

In New Hampshire, Sen. Maggie Hassan, DN.H., faces one uphill battle after another. Poll conducted by St. Anselm College Voters gave her a low approval rating at 44%.

Hassan’s opponent has yet to be decided, as the Granite State’s Sept. 13 primary is being held much later than the others. In St. Anselm Paul found that Her likely opponent will be Don Bolduc, a candidate who lost the 2020 Senate primary and who has also endorsed Trump’s false claims of election fraud.

“Bolduc is the candidate that worries Republicans the most, and he’ll probably do well with other hopefuls,” Taylor wrote of the race, noting that the state’s popular GOP governor, Chris Sunu, “blasted Bolduc as a ‘conspiracy theorist.’-type candidate.’ And said ‘If he had been the GOP nominee I have no doubt we would have had a much harder time’.”

Wisconsin: Johnson* (R) Vs. Barnes (D)

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is The most vulnerable GOP on this list is responsible. After scrapping a self-imposed 12-year limit in office, Johnson announced he would run for a third term, saying in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal that the country was “in grave danger.”

Johnson is running against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the state’s first black lieutenant governor, who would become the state’s first black senator if he unseated Johnson.

Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by less than one percentage point — as Trump did in 2016 — making this year’s Senate race anyone’s game. But while Biden’s approval rating has remained unfavorable, Wisconsin voters have also been nice to Johnson. Johnson accordingly had a 38% approval rating among registered voters A poll released last week from Marquette Law School.

The same poll found that Barnes currently leads Johnson by seven percentage points at 51%-44%. But the race is expected to be much closer in November, as Republicans will focus on Barnes’ previous support of left-wing movements such as defunding the police and abolishing the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

North Carolina: Beasley vs. Bud

In North Carolina, Rep. Ted Budd, RN.C. and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley GOP Sen. Richard will contest Burney’s seat after announcing he is not seeking a fourth term.

Beasley has significantly surpassed Budd – more than double – as of June 30. But North Carolina has yet to send a Democratic senator to Washington since 2008. Poll conducted by Signal and sponsored by the John Locke Foundation – both conservative organizations – found that the candidates were neck and neck, both polling at 42%.

“The state has a largely unaffiliated electorate, and the key for Beasley is to win over voters, especially in suburban Charlotte and Raleigh, while also picking up moderate Republicans who turn off Bud,” Taylor wrote. “The fundamentals of the race still favor Bud slightly, but if this turns out to be a non-traditional year, it won’t hold.”

Stay updated on this race and other important Senate races:Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter