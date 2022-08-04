Contrary to the Supreme Court – The New York Times

The Supreme Court has been seen as the most powerful part of the federal government lately, with the final say on abortion, gun laws, climate policy, voting rights and more.
But the founders did not intend for the court to have such a dominant role. They considered the judiciary as one of the branches of government. They have provided Congress and the President, as well as state governments, with various ways to control the powers of the court and even overrule the effects of rulings.
This summer, following the court’s decision to dismiss Roe v. Wade, two important examples emerged. Kansas residents voted overwhelmingly this week to keep the right to abortion as part of the state constitution. And in Congress, same-sex marriage advocates are trying to pass legislation to protect same-sex marriage, fearing that the court could soon limit the right to marry as well.
These events are a reminder of the limitations of the Supreme Court’s power: political progressives and moderates who are alarmed by the current court – a combination of its aggressiveness and the relative youth of its conservative members – have many options to oppose it.
Some options are quite drastic, such as changing the size of the court or passing a law declaring any subject off-limits to the Supreme Court (both of which, to be fair, happened in previous centuries). Other options are simpler. They include the basic tools of democratic politics: winning public opinion and winning elections.
Larry Kramer, former Dean of Stanford Law School argues that many progressives have made the mistake of paying relatively little attention to this strategy in recent decades. Instead, they relied on the courts to win civil rights and other policies. This tactic worked under the liberal Supreme Court of the 1950s and 1960s, and sometimes even under the more conservative court of recent decades. But in the current court, that won’t work.
In any case, the founders did not intend for the court to be the final arbiter of American politics. At the state level, progressives still have the ability to defend abortion rights if they can convince enough voters, as they did this week in Kansas. At the federal level, Congress has more power to override court decisions than many people think.
“If you want a better government, you must actively participate in its creation. And you do that through democratic politics, if you want it to be a democracy,” Kramer recently said on an Ezra Klein podcast. “You are trying to convince, and if you do, the country will follow you.”
267 to 157
The same-sex marriage bill is so intriguing because it is a rare recent case of Congress acting as a system of checks and balances for the Supreme Court, as its founders intended and as the Constitution allows.
When a court strikes down a particular law, Congress can often pass a new law, written differently, that accomplishes many of the same goals. Congress has taken this approach to civil rights beginning in the 1980s, including with the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009, which made it easier for workers to file pay discrimination lawsuits. The law was a clear response to the Supreme Court decision against Ledbetter.
Recently, however, Congress has been too polarized and deadlocked to respond to court rulings. As a result, courts by default tend to dominate federal politics.
But after a court decision on abortion in June contained language that seemed likely to threaten the rights of same-sex marriage, House Democrats were quick to propose a marriage bill that would overturn any future court ruling. The court can still make a decision allowing states to stop same-sex marriages. But the House bill would require one state to recognize another state’s marriage. Two women or men who get married in, say, California will still be legally married in South Carolina, even if same-sex weddings stop there.
Initially, it seemed that the House bill might be a political exercise designed to force Republicans in swing districts to vote hard. Instead, the bill passed lightly, 267 to 157, with all 220 Democrats and 47 Republicans voting in favor.
In the Senate, where 60 votes are needed to overcome the filibuster, the bill’s prospects remain unclear. So far, the bill has been supported by all 50 Democratic senators and four or five Republicans. My colleague Annie Carney says Democratic leaders plan to vote on the bill in the coming weeks.
No wonder: according to a recent Gallup poll, 71 percent of Americans support same-sex marriage.
Even if it doesn’t pass the Senate, the bill could have consequences. This set a precedent, and it looks like a bill like this will be on the agenda any time the Democrats control Congress. The vote in the House of Representatives itself could also affect the Supreme Court, demonstrating that a decision to abolish same-sex marriage rights would run counter to the views of many Republicans.
Outside of marriage
I understand that progressives still face obstacles to achieving their goals through Congress. The Senate has a bias against rural, conservative states. The House of Representatives is plagued by shenanigans (although the districts aren’t really giving the Republicans much of an edge this year). And the Supreme Court has made it easier for states to impose restrictions on voting.
However, political change is rarely easy. Religious conservatives have spent decades building a movement to change the country’s abortion laws and have experienced many disappointments and defeats along the way.
If progressives want to slow climate change, reduce economic and racial inequalities, protect LGBT rights, and more, the current Supreme Court will not remove them from power. If they can win more elections, the Constitution offers many ways to achieve their goals.
