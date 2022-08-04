Contrary to the Supreme Court – The New York Times

Some options are quite drastic, such as changing the size of the court or passing a law declaring any subject off-limits to the Supreme Court (both of which, to be fair, happened in previous centuries). Other options are simpler. They include the basic tools of democratic politics: winning public opinion and winning elections.

Larry Kramer, former Dean of Stanford Law School argues that many progressives have made the mistake of paying relatively little attention to this strategy in recent decades. Instead, they relied on the courts to win civil rights and other policies. This tactic worked under the liberal Supreme Court of the 1950s and 1960s, and sometimes even under the more conservative court of recent decades. But in the current court, that won’t work.

In any case, the founders did not intend for the court to be the final arbiter of American politics. At the state level, progressives still have the ability to defend abortion rights if they can convince enough voters, as they did this week in Kansas. At the federal level, Congress has more power to override court decisions than many people think.

“If you want a better government, you must actively participate in its creation. And you do that through democratic politics, if you want it to be a democracy,” Kramer recently said on an Ezra Klein podcast. “You are trying to convince, and if you do, the country will follow you.”