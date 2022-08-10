Contrary to the Kremlin’s version, Crimean officials detail the scale of the explosions

ODESSA, Ukraine — Following Tuesday’s explosions at a Russian air base in Crimea, Russia’s defense ministry was quick to play down the damage, saying no one was hurt in the munitions explosion and no equipment was destroyed.

Video footage from the scene and the assessment of local authorities who declared a state of emergency tell a very different story: at least one person has been killed, more than a dozen injured, and hundreds have been moved to shelters. More than 60 apartment buildings were damaged, as were 20 shops and other buildings, officials said. And on the territory of the base, after the huge columns of smoke dissipated, one could see the remains of a combat aircraft, apparently melted into the asphalt. Satellite images show craters, burn marks and at least eight destroyed fighter jets.

Pictures and a report by local authorities on Wednesday contradicted the Kremlin’s earlier version of what happened in Crimea, a strategic peninsula in southern Ukraine that Russia illegally annexed in 2014, and suggested that the destruction there was far greater than thought.