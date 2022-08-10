Contrary to the Kremlin’s version, Crimean officials detail the scale of the explosions

ODESSA, Ukraine — Following Tuesday’s explosions at a Russian air base in Crimea, Russia’s defense ministry was quick to play down the damage, saying no one was hurt in the munitions explosion and no equipment was destroyed.
Video footage from the scene and the assessment of local authorities who declared a state of emergency tell a very different story: at least one person has been killed, more than a dozen injured, and hundreds have been moved to shelters. More than 60 apartment buildings were damaged, as were 20 shops and other buildings, officials said. And on the territory of the base, after the huge columns of smoke dissipated, one could see the remains of a combat aircraft, apparently melted into the asphalt. Satellite images show craters, burn marks and at least eight destroyed fighter jets.
Pictures and a report by local authorities on Wednesday contradicted the Kremlin’s earlier version of what happened in Crimea, a strategic peninsula in southern Ukraine that Russia illegally annexed in 2014, and suggested that the destruction there was far greater than thought.
If the Ukrainian military and partisans were responsible for the bombings, as a senior Ukrainian official said, it would not only be a shame for President Vladimir Putin, who often celebrates annexation, but also a challenge to his military’s ability to defend the occupied territory. that it has been heavily fortified over the years.
It remains to be seen whether the bombings will hinder Russia’s ability to defend itself against a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south. But the extensive damage inflicted to areas near the blast, as well as satellite imagery and video footage of the wreckage of the plane, suggest significant damage to military property that will be critical as Russia tries to hold on to territories captured in the early days of the war.
The base is home to fighter jets and helicopters, which Ukrainian officials say have been used in deadly battles over Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. The military intelligence service of Ukraine has named several dozen pilots from the base, which it accused of attacking civilian areas.
The damage to the air base itself was difficult to assess on Wednesday. One video that appeared afterconfirmed by The New York Times showed a charred fighter nose cone, its fuselage a black, shapeless mass.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the episode was triggered by an explosion of ammunition stockpiled for combat aircraft at the base. The statement did not mention Ukraine or its military.
Satellite imagery collected by Planet Labs and analyzed by The New York Times disproved the Russian version of the damage. Pictures taken a few hours before the explosions and the day after the explosion did not show the jumbled debris of a single explosion, but rather what appeared to be three large craters from the explosions.
The images show at least eight destroyed combat aircraft, Su-30 and Su-24 fighters, parked on the runway of the air base. Two buildings near the aircraft were also completely destroyed, with damage and large burn marks seen elsewhere in the military base.
Other parts of the air base appeared to be intact, including several helicopters and a large ammunition depot.
Local officials trying to explain and deal with the destruction have given more details about what happened to the base on the western coast of Crimea. The Kremlin-appointed leader of the peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, said on Wednesday that 252 people had been moved to shelters due to damage to their homes. The blast damaged at least 62 apartment buildings and 20 commercial structures, he told Telegram, and officials are still cataloging damage to private homes.
Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the explosions that frightened holidaymakers at a nearby Black Sea resort. But a senior Ukrainian military official said on Wednesday that Ukrainian special forces were behind the blast, along with local resistance fighters loyal to the government in Kyiv.
Speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters, the senior official did not disclose the type of weapon used in the attack, saying only that “an exclusively Ukrainian-made device was used.”
It was not clear what Ukraine would have used to cause the explosions. Ukraine has few weapons capable of reaching the peninsula, with the exception of aircraft that risk being immediately shot down by Russian heavy air defense systems. The airbase near the town of Novofedorovka is about 200 miles from the nearest Ukrainian military position, making it less likely to be hit by missiles.
An attack on a site in Crimea, which Russia has turned into a bristling military hub during eight years of occupation, would also mean an expansion of Ukraine’s military presence since the invasion began in February. While fighting in southern Ukraine, including near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, has been raging for weeks, Crimea’s distance and defenses keep it from Ukrainian attacks.
What we consider before using anonymous sources.
How do the sources know the information? What is their motivation to tell us? Have they proven reliable in the past? Can we confirm the information? Even when these questions are satisfied, The Times uses anonymous sources as a last resort. The reporter and at least one editor know the identity of the source.
Videos viewed and verified by The New York Times showed a column of smoke rising over the airbase before at least three explosions: two in quick succession and a third moments later. It is not clear from the video what caused the explosion.
The senior Ukrainian official did not say whether the attack was carried out by local resistance forces, known as partisans, or if they helped Ukrainian military units attack the base, as sometimes happened in other Russian-occupied territories.
To achieve goals deep behind enemy lines, Ukraine is increasingly turning to militants in those areas, officials say. According to Ukrainian officials, the partisans, for example, helped Ukrainian forces attack Russian bases and ammunition depots in the Kherson region.
The Ukrainian military and their partisan allies, often acting in concert, managed to attack Russian targets in occupied territory far from the front line. Russia has also carried out attacks within its borders, including a helicopter raid on a fuel depot and fires at another fuel depot, both relatively close to Ukrainian territory.
Ukrainian officials have hinted at involvement in these strikes but have not publicly acknowledged their responsibility. On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said it could not “determine the cause of the explosion” in Crimea and asked base personnel to abide by the smoking ban.
Russia has sought to crush resistance in the occupied territories by using fear and indoctrination to force Ukrainians to accept Russian documents, currency and television. In the towns and cities of Kherson, pro-Russian authorities arrested hundreds of people and set the stage for referendums on unification with Russia, such as the one held in Crimea in 2014, which Ukraine and the West condemned as illegitimate.
In recent weeks, Ukraine has been pushing for the return of territory in the south, but as fighting intensifies, there are concerns about a nuclear facility in the region – the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest.
According to Ukrainian authorities and independent analysts, Russian forces have been using the facility as a base for attacks for several weeks, knowing that it is extremely difficult for Ukraine to return fire without threatening the plant’s reactors.
However, it looks like the fighting around the facility is escalating. During the night, Russian forces fired Grad missiles at the nearby town of Nikopol from across the Dnieper, killing at least 13 civilians and injuring 11, Ukrainian military spokesman in the region Valentin Reznichenko said on Telegram on Wednesday.
It was not clear if the night attack originated from the territory of the nuclear power plant. On Saturday, a rocket attack hit the spent fuel dry storage facility at the plant itself. Ukraine and Russia blamed each other for the episode, prompting United Nations nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Mariano Grossi to express “grave concern” about the fighting.
Based on information provided by Ukraine, Mr. Grossi said on Tuesday that there was no immediate threat to nuclear safety from Saturday’s incident. He again called for a UN team of nuclear experts to be admitted to the station as soon as possible to help stabilize the situation.
Michael Schwirtz reported from Odessa, Ukraine, and Alan Juhas from New York. Matthew Mpouk Bigg provided reports from London and Christian Tribert from New York.