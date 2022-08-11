Continuity and calculated risks pay off for minor leagues in Carabao Cup

IThis competition inspired Phil Foden to name his French bulldog Carabao, and it was in it that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham made their debuts on their way to becoming key figures for the club and country. The Carabao Cup kicked off earlier this month with Cambridge United ahead of Millwall, four days into the Football League season and three days before the Premier League took off their sunglasses, kicked off their flip flops and returned to our screens. That game at Abbey Stadium went unnoticed by most, but it showed a trend of a dozen Championship clubs dropping out of the cup to minor league rivals.

The games were, of course, played out, as was the FA Cup, amid changes in the usual starting line-ups. For some clubs, it was a calculated risk that paid off. Championship leaders Blackburn Rovers edged out Hartlepool 4-0 despite 10 substitutions. Brothers Scott and Adam Wharton played together for the first time, with the latter making his debut at the age of 18. Others were left with eggs on their faces.

Luton made 11 substitutions but lost to Newport County, the giant-killers in cup competitions of recent years, who have themselves contributed eight substitutions.

Sunderland also named a completely different side for the loss to Sheffield Wednesday, who opted to make eight substitutions. West Bromwich Albion will host Sheffield United on Thursday with some changes. Only six of the 22 Championship clubs that arrived in the first round would advance to the second, although three of the matches were games between divisional rivals.

It’s all too easy to talk about rivals as the ugly duckling of English indoor football, but the numbers suggest a more subtle eye is needed.

The 12 league clubs that were eliminated due to league one or two opposition made a total of 101 substitutions compared to their previous starting line-ups, while their rivals made 72 substitutions. In fact, Tier 3 Cambridge made more changes (nine) than Tier 2 Millwall (8).

Charlton (eight to five) and Oxford (eight to seven) also did well against league rivals despite making more changes than their rivals.

The numbers are also slightly skewed by Morecambe, who remained in the same starting lineup when they beat Stoke City, who made eight substitutions on penalties. Sutton United also did not change, but lost to MK Dons.

For Morecambe manager Derek Adams, it was an easy decision.

“I just felt it was important at this point in the season to have some continuity,” says Adams, who was reappointed in February. “We have players who have just joined us and players who have only been part of the pre-season with us. If we made eight substitutions, we would weaken the team, and this cannot be done.

Derek Adams decided to stay with the same Morecambe team due to their draw with Stoke and was rewarded with the win. Photograph: Stephen Paston/PA.

For many managers, this is a chance to empower others. “You can use that as an excuse to say you’re changing the roster, giving everyone a chance and hiding behind the fact that this is the League Cup and you’re not going to win the competition,” Adams says. . “I have done this in the past. When I see managers doing this at this point in the season, they want everyone on their team to be happy and they want to say that they [the players] everyone had the opportunity. Maybe you feel that Saturday’s league game is more important. It’s a difficult balance.”

The draw for the second round brought intriguing draws. Stockport County and Grimsby Town, who dropped out of the league last season, will host Leicester City and Nottingham Forest respectively. Fleetwood Town’s reward for defeating Wigan, who went through a massive reshuffle, was the visit of Everton.

Mark Hughes will face Blackburn, where he played and managed Bradford City. Tranmere vs. Newcastle and Bolton vs. Aston Villa will be broadcast, earning each host club £100,000. From the third to the fifth rounds, the TV money increases to £125,000. For most small club executives, a dream draw is a potentially lucrative away match at a Premier League club, with both teams making 45% of ticket revenue with the remaining 10% going to the competition fund.

“The money side is very important, and not just for the football side of the business,” Adams says.

Some clubs simply pay all attention to the championship. Cambridge and Millwall have agreed to move the game forward on the calendar – as all teams have been allowed to do so – to free up time for this week’s preparations.

Others discount the competition based on a £100,000 prize pool, which is a pittance compared to the FA Cup, whose winners receive £1 million. Many are wary of the schedule, with League One and League Two clubs guaranteed to play at least 51 games at the start of the season.

Morecambe will face Fleetwood on Saturday before traveling to Bolton, Oxford and Rotherham, the latter in the second round of the Carabao Cup, over 10 days. “We’re looking at nine games in the month of August, which I think is too many,” says Adams, “so I understand why a lot of clubs have made changes to those games.”