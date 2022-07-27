Contenders for leadership of the United Conservative Party will converge in the first debate

The seven candidates vying to become the next leader of the United Conservative Party and premier of Alberta are set to discuss health, the economy and other key issues in their first debate today.

They are due to fight at Medicine Hat in the first of two scheduled debates before October 6, when party members vote on who should replace Prime Minister Jason Kenney.

The debate will be moderated by former Calgary City Council member Jeff Davison and will focus on unity, leadership and the environment.

Candidates include former cabinet ministers Travis Toews, Rebecca Schultz, Rajan Soni and Leela Ahir.

Current Assemblymen Brian Jean and Todd Lowen are also in the race, as is former Wildrose leader Daniel Smith.

This is the only debate scheduled until the crucial break on August 12, when members must register if they want to vote in the leadership contest. The final debate is scheduled for August 30 in Edmonton.

The candidates have already made public political positions and pledges on some of the topics that will be discussed, including health care.

Smith promised to introduce $300 medical savings accounts for alternative non-insurable services such as dentists and chiropractors.

She is also expected to face criticism and questions again from other candidates in recent podcast comments in which she said that the responsibility for early stage cancer is in the patient’s control. Fellow candidates called it deeply misinformation and an insult.

Toews and Schultz promise to create incentives to hire more healthcare workers and to streamline and reduce bureaucracy in healthcare management.

In terms of the economy, Alberta ran a $3.9 billion surplus in the past fiscal year. The candidates propose ways to help people cope with rising costs due to inflation.

Jean, who said Albertans are facing price gouging at gas stations, is promising to temporarily cap margins if they are significantly higher than in other provinces.

Sony said it will deliver monthly checks worth at least $75 to households while oil prices remain high to help families struggling with inflation.

Healing divisions within the party and with the Albertans will also be a focus.

Ahir was expelled from Kenny’s cabinet a year ago after criticizing his handling of COVID-19. She said that a leader cannot demand support, but it must be earned with respect and cooperation.

Lowen, who was expelled from Kenny’s faction in the spring of 2021 for calling for him to step down, said rebuilding unity with a more cooperative leader is also a core element of his platform.