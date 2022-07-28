Construction on New Nova Scotia Art Gallery Suspended

Construction on the new Nova Scotia Art Gallery planned for the Halifax waterfront has been put on hold.

Prime Minister Tim Houston said his government had decided the project should be “indefinitely put on hold” due to rising costs. Construction was supposed to start at the end of this year.

“The commitment at the right time and with the right budget is maintained,” Houston told reporters Wednesday at the Provincial House. “And the placement will be the same. The cost of this is now uncontrollable.”

The new gallery was expected to cost around $137 million when it was announced three years ago. But the province says it now expects that figure to rise by $25 million or more due to inflation and rising construction costs. This was based on a cost reassessment by Ellis Don construction firm.

The Prime Minister’s Office provided a one-page summary of these increased costs, but declined to release a full estimate.

According to this “July 2022 High Level Estimate”, the project would cost $162,594,778 rather than the “2020 Control Budget” of $136,594,928, making a difference of $25,855,850.

Houston suggested that this figure was a minimal price increase and that the new gallery could be worth much more by the time it was ready to open.

In announcing Tuesday the merger of five Crown corporations into two, Prime Minister Tim Houston did not directly answer the question of whether he was considering canceling the project altogether.

“I believe in art, I believe in this project at the right price,” Houston said Wednesday. “Now is not the time to continue.”

disappointment, understanding

Grant Machum, acting chairman of the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (AGNS), said he found out about it on Tuesday evening. He said the prime minister asked to meet with him around 5:15 pm.

“It was disappointing, but we were told… there was too much uncertainty to continue with the project as it stands,” Machum said.

Machum said the board contacted those involved, such as the capital campaign board and major donors, after becoming aware of the project’s higher cost.

Shown is a rendering of a proposed new Nova Scotia art gallery on the Halifax waterfront. (Norma Lee/KPMB Architects)

“They all understand that we are in a different world now,” he said. “Everyone wants a gallery and it’s just a matter of time.”

He said he did not know when the project could be implemented. He thinks there might be an opportunity next year.

Shown is a visualization of the interior of the planned art gallery. (Art Gallery of Nova Scotia/Twitter)

“But construction prices are very high at the moment,” he said.

He said Sarah Fillmore, acting director and chief executive of AGNS, had agreed to remain in her position until the gallery’s fate became clearer.

Opposition reaction

Nova Scotia NDP leader Claudia Chender said Nova Scotia’s cultural sector has been hit “harder than most” during the pandemic.

“We understand that we are going through an inflationary moment and a cost-of-living crisis,” Chender said, noting that $137 million for an art gallery “can be difficult for people.”

She said she hoped the prime minister would not only figure out how best to use the millions that were to be spent on the new building, but find a way to house the cultural sector.

Claudia Chender is the leader of the Nova Scotia NDP. (Robert Short/CBC)

Nova Scotian Liberal leader Zack Churchill said the decision would be a “disappointment” for those involved in the project.

Zack Churchill is the leader of the Nova Scotia Liberals. (Robert Short/CBC)

“Our real question right now is, ‘What’s going on with savings? How are these funds used? Churchill said. “That’s something the government didn’t specify.”

Like Chender, Churchill pointed to cost of living and healthcare issues as potential areas for increased funding. He said he wanted to know if any other infrastructure projects, such as new schools and the renovation of the Halifax hospital, would be affected by the inflation.

“Of course we want to have a healthy, strong arts and culture economy,” he said. “In order to evaluate this decision, we must first know where these funds will go.”

The project was originally announced in April 2019 with $70 million allocated by the province. The federal government has pledged $30 million and the Halifax Regional Municipality has said it will provide $7 million.

The Donald R. Souby Foundation and the Souby Foundation announced a $10 million donation in November 2020.

