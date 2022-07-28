New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Conservatives, politicians and more blasted the Associated Press on Wednesday for a tweet that claimed the “common definition” of a recession “doesn’t count.”

“By a common definition — the economy contracting for consecutive quarters — the U.S. economy is on the brink of recession. Yet that definition doesn’t matter,” tweeted the Associated Press.

Critics blasted the idea, which has also been pushed by many Biden administration officials. Several media outlets, including the Associated Press, appear to be repeating the White House’s talking points on a potential recession as well.

Biden White House Talking Points Redefining Recession Quickly Adopted by Media Outlets

“By a common definition — the team that scores more points than the opponent wins the game — Super Bowl LVI resulted in the Los Angeles Rams defeating the Cincinnati Bengals. That definition doesn’t matter, though,” joked former FCC chairman Ajit Pai. .

Fox News contributor Molly Hemingway described the tweet as “Soviet-style journalism”.

The White House has insisted in recent days that Thursday’s GDP report showing negative second-quarter GDP growth does not mean the U.S. is in recession.

Brian Deese, director of Biden’s National Economic Council, said on CNN on Sunday that the report “looks backwards” and that “in terms of the technical definition, this is not a recession.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Texas “sees this spin when they pay big bucks at the pump and at the grocery store.”

Some Republican lawmakers, Ohio Rep. Joining in jokes like Warren Davidson, who “just say 2+2=5.”

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Ca., claimed that The Associated Press “duly reprinted” White House talking points.

Others followed Issa in highlighting how the media appears to be repeating the messaging coming from the Biden administration.

Jared Bernstein of the White House Council of Economic Advisers was one of several officials to reject the usual definition of a recession when he said this weekend’s GDP data “will come in a little while.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was asked about a potential recession on Sunday.

“Well, I look at all the data and GDP will be watched closely,” Yellen said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “A common definition of a recession is two negative quarters of GDP growth, or at least something that was true during previous recessions. When we’ve seen that, it’s usually been a recession. And many economists expect the second quarter to be negative GDP. GDP was negative in the quarter, so we could see that happening, and that will be closely watched. But I want to emphasize that a recession means a broad-based contraction in the economy. And even if that number is negative, we’re not in a recession anymore, and I’ll tell you Of course, we caution that we should not describe it as a recession.”