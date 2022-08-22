New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Conservatives, politicians and more reacted Monday to the news that Dr. Anthony Fauci will retire in December as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“I am announcing today that I am stepping down as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden. ,” Fauci said in a statement. “I will leave these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career.”

Many conservatives, politicians, and media figures offered criticism and praise for Fauci after the announcement.

“His handling of COVID should be studied as a blueprint for what not to do in the future,” New York Post columnist Carol Markowicz said. “Most of all, Fauci politicized a health crisis and people died because of him. That’s what we should all remember about him forever. He was terrible at his job and the media loved him.”

FAUCI admits Covid-19 vaccines do not protect 'very well' against infection

Conservatives on Twitter suggested Fauci should step down before the midterm elections to avoid an investigation and make some Republican gains in the House.

“Fauci fears that Republicans will take control of the House next year. Fauci will face criminal charges for lying to Congress about function research and the Covid benefit,” said Clay Travis, founder of OutKick.

Rep. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Fauci’s announcement was favorable and that he would resign before House Republicans “hold him accountable for destroying our country.”

Fauci: We should have 'much, much tighter limits' for asymptomatic covid early in pandemic

Country music star John Rich said he expected Fauci to have time to “get ready” for the “2023 Nuremberg Code trials.”

Richard H. Ebright, a board of governors professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University, said Fauci was a “seriously erring, serially misleading, public official.” He said he hopes Fauci is held accountable.

Others celebrated Fauci after the announcement.

“Fauci is a giant in the world of public health — trusted by presidents of both parties for decades,” CNN “Inside Politics” host Abby Phillips tweeted, adding that COVID-19 has put him at the center of “the most politicized pandemic.”

“I can’t think of a public servant who has saved as many lives for so long as Dr. Tony Fauci. And he’s a gem of a man,” said White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein.

President Biden released a statement regarding Fauci’s announcement.

“Because of Dr. Fauci’s many contributions to public health, lives have been saved in the United States and around the world,” Biden said in the statement. “As he leaves his post in the US government, I know that the American people and the entire world will benefit from Dr. Fauci’s expertise in whatever he does next.”

“Whether you met him in person or not, he touched the lives of all Americans through his work,” the president continued. “I express my deepest gratitude for his public service.”