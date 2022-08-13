Conservatives Center Ice are warming up the bench for now

Speaking to a gathering of self-proclaimed “Ice Center Conservatives” in Edmonton on Thursday, former British Columbia premier Christy Clark offered a clear explanation for why the people in the room came together.

“When you look across the country, we see political leaders racing to the edge. Political leaders of all political stripes are all trying to get right to the edge,” she said. “And you are trying to do just the opposite. You are trying to maintain that political middle path that has saved Canada so many times and that has saved our country.”

The only question now is how the Center Ice conservatives, or any other group of disgruntled centre-right conservatives, can go through with this.

Although a possible name change was discussed at the end of the day, the group now known as the Center Ice Conservatives was founded by Rick Peterson, a former investment banker who ran for Conservative Leadership in 2017 and finished 12th (he also briefly joined the conservatives). race for the lead in 2020 but dropped out after two months).

“We are a platform that intends to be a strong, bold and proud voice of Canada’s center-right political spectrum,” Peterson said. explains on the band’s website .

Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark praised those present at the Center Ice Conservatives conference for “trying to keep this political middle path.” (Darryl Dyke/Canadian Press)

The event on Thursday was billed as the first annual Let’s Grow Canada conference and included academics, journalists and politicians – former Conservative MP Leona Alleslev, former Conservative Senator Marjorie LeBreton and former Conservative candidate Anne Francis. The only active politician to take part, and one of the most passionate speakers of the day, was Dominic Cardy, Secretary of Early Childhood Education and Development in New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative government.

“There is a void at the heart of Canadian politics. If we don’t fill it, we will lose our country,” Cardi said ominously in essay which preceded this week’s conference.

The afternoon’s discussion covered several broad themes, with panellists laying out ideas such as the importance of economic growth, the value of fiscal discipline, and the need to seriously tackle global threats that loom outside of Canada. In her keynote speech, Clarke lamented that both liberals and conservatives are divisive and exclusionary in their rhetoric.

(A few moments later, in response to a question from the audience, Clark said that calls for Alberta Sovereignty Act were “crazy”. So, apparently, it’s still OK to condemn certain things in strong terms.)

“We have a chance to change the cycle of divisive politics in this country, and today’s meeting, I think, is the beginning of that,” Clark said.

Is there a vacuum at the center of Canadian politics?

Broad calls for centrism are often based on unreliable premises and false equivalents. Not all disputes are best resolved by choosing a middle ground between the political left and the political right. An equal compromise is not always possible or preferable. The golden mean between two opposing views is not inherently more logical. Sometimes you have to make a choice, and sometimes you can’t make people unhappy.

But it is worth noting corrosive extremism and unnecessary divisions. And there’s nothing wrong with wanting politics to be more serious, more thoughtful, or more rational, which seemed to be the main topic of much of Thursday’s discussion.

Conservative leadership challenger Pierre Poilivre addresses Brandon supporters at the Victoria Inn on Thursday, August 4, 2022 (Chelsea Kemp/CBC) (Chelsea Camp/CBC)

It’s also not hard to see why moderate conservatives might want to speak up right now and see this as a potential opportunity. Under Pierre Poillev, the Conservative Party move on to the populist right . Under Justin Trudeau, the Liberal Party is further away from the political left than when it was led by Jean Chrétien and Paul Martin (although the extent to which the party has moved to the left is sometimes greatly exaggerated).

But how would moderate conservatives actually fill the space that may now exist between the parties of Poilevard and Trudeau?

Toward the end of Thursday’s meeting, Peterson noted that his group was not affiliated with the federal Conservative Party. “We are talking about bringing together ideas and people that can influence any political party or any person running for political office,” he said.

So perhaps Center Ice Conservatives could be the progressive conservative answer to the Canada Strong and Free Network, which was originally founded by former Reform Party leader Preston Manning. Perhaps this would allow the moderates to have some influence on the agenda of the Poilieff government, or to prepare for some future post-Poilieff leadership race.

Why not a new party?

At the start of the one-day conference, Peterson was also adamant that he was not interested in starting a new political party. “Trust me, no one here wants to do this. Who wants to install 338 EDA?” Peterson said, referring to constituency associations. “That’s worse than 338 root canals.”

Of course, the creation of a new nationwide political party will not be easy or painless. But, to continue with the hockey analogy, it’s hard to score a goal if you’re sitting on the bench.

Will the new Conservative Party risk dividing the right-wing vote, as happened when the Liberal Party won majorities in 1993, 1997 and 2000? May be. But if there are indeed moderate conservatives who are seriously concerned about the direction of the Conservative Party, they may have to make some tough decisions soon about what they are willing to do to respond to that.

The new centre-right party may not just split the vote either. She could hope to win enough seats to maintain a balance of power in the minority parliament, which would give moderate conservatives a chance to have real influence on the government’s agenda – similar to what the NDP is doing now and has done in the past. . In the long run, the new centre-right party might also hope to have the same influence that the Reform Party had over the resurgent Conservative Party, which merged in 2003. Or she could simply influence the future direction of the Conservative Party. , as the People’s Party seems to be doing now.

Perhaps the Ice Conservatives Center is not the right group to spearhead such an effort. But if they have pointed to a real problem, it may take more than group discussions and articles to solve it.