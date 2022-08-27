Conservatives call for release of report on massive Afghan immigration data breach

The Conservative Party has asked Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne to expedite an investigation into a federal government data breach that exposed the identities of hundreds of Afghans seeking Canadian help to escape the Taliban in October 2021.

Dufresne announced last November 15 that his office would launch a formal investigation into the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) violation.

CBC News first reported on the data breach on October 26, 2021.

The names of several hundred vulnerable Afghans seeking asylum from the Taliban have been leaked in emails sent by IRCC by mistake.

The Afghans in question fear reprisals from the Taliban. Some are in hiding because of their past work in the Afghan government, the military or the judiciary, or as human rights defenders.

One email reviewed by CBC News listed 200 names.

IRCC apologized to those affected by the “reply all” error.

Similar but less data leakage with the participation of the UK Ministry of Defense received a more decisive response the previous month – a ministerial apology in the British House of Commons and a departmental investigation.

In a letter to the Privacy Commissioner, conservative immigration critic Jasraj Singh Hallan asked why the report was so long out of print.

He wrote that Dufresne’s office “has notified me that a report on this matter is scheduled to be finalized and published at the end of June. We were then informed that the report had been sent to senior management for review in July.”

“Push your heels”

Hallan urged the commissioner to make the results of the investigation public immediately.

A spokesman for the privacy commissioner told CBC News that the investigation is “ongoing.”

“We expect the investigation to be completed in the coming months,” said Vito Piliec.

“It’s taking too long for the Privacy Commissioner to publish a report to the IRCC about the Afghan refugee data breach,” Hallan told CBC News. “This is a time that Afghans fleeing the Taliban don’t have.”

“This is in no way a blow to (the privacy commissioner) or government officials,” he said, adding that he knows their job is difficult and they are under pressure.

“I understand that the investigation may take time, but Canadians deserve to know if the government is deliberately delaying providing the necessary information to the commissioner in order to delay the report.”

“Maybe the next target is my family.”

The brother of the woman, whose identity and photo were revealed in the leak, told CBC News that the victims were still in danger because the Taliban could at any time take over the computer or mobile phone that still stores email information. hundreds of Afghans are seeking asylum in Canada.

“After this data breach, it is a moral obligation to give them a clear understanding and a clear answer as to why this happened and what are the measures to protect those people who live in Afghanistan to protect them from the Taliban’s reaction to this. data leak,” he said. (Because he fears the Taliban will kill his family, CBC News does not release his name.)

Outside Kabul International Airport, an Afghan child is pushed towards US soldiers through a wall with security wire in a video taken by Omar Haidari on August 19, 2021. (Omar Haidari/Associated Press)

He lives in Canada while his sister stays in Afghanistan with their children. Her husband was an Afghan army officer killed by the Taliban. He said the knowledge that her information was on an unknown number of devices was a constant source of anguish for her.

“After every arrest or every murder, she is afraid they have her information,” he said. “Maybe the next target is my family, maybe next time they will come to me. So it’s a very negative psychological impact.”

British investigation ended in eight weeks

He said he hoped things would clear up sooner.

“I thought that in a week, or at least in a month, these people will be able to get an answer from this commission and from IRCC. I did not expect this delay, this silence.

The UK Department of Defense investigated the data leak from Afghanistan and took eight weeks. This led to a redeployment of staff and recommended changes to training procedures.

The Canadian data breach investigation has been going on for more than nine months.

Hallan said it was important to address the issues that led to the leak before other vulnerable groups are affected by something similar.

“Now we have another crisis in Ukraine, and we want to make sure that this kind of data leakage does not happen again,” he said.

“We want to make sure our immigration system is secure given all the recent cyber attacks going on around the world and that this doesn’t happen to vulnerable Afghans, people from Ukraine or people from any other country.”