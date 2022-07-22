type here...
CANADA POLITICS Conservatives and activists call on government to expand Afghanistan's...
CANADAPOLITICS

Conservatives and activists call on government to expand Afghanistan’s special immigration program

By printveela editor

The Conservative Party and Afghan refugee advocates are calling on the federal government to expand a special immigration program for former members of the military or government of Canada and their families.

Last week, the government said it was no longer accepting new referrals and would be processing the last of 18,000 applications for the program.

At a press conference on Thursday, conservative immigration critic Jasraj Singh Hallan criticized the government for not being open to more applications. He said several applicants contacted by his office have yet to receive a response from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Attorney Saik Shajan and Rahima Payman (right) watch as conservative immigration critic Jasraj Singh Hallan (left) speaks during an Afghanistan press conference on Parliament Hill Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Ottawa. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

The delays, according to Hallan, create “difficulties” and threaten the lives of Afghans.

“The number limit was unacceptable, in our opinion, in the first place,” he said.

At the press conference, Hallan was joined by several refugee advocates who supported his argument that the government should extend the program. One of them was Saik Shajan, a lawyer who worked at the Canadian Embassy in Kabul.

Shajan fled the Taliban last year. He said that a number of his colleagues in Afghanistan who applied for the special program never received a response from the government, despite having documents showing they worked with the embassy.

“I understand that this is not an easy process, it requires a lot of work,” he said. “But at the same time, what I see and what upsets me is that we have not received any response from my colleagues.”

Government says other programs are still available

The special program was developed almost a year ago, a few weeks before the capture of Kabul by the Taliban in August last year. This is part of an overall government commitment to resettle 40,000 Afghan refugees in Canada.

Earlier Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Immigration Secretary Sean Fraser were asked if they planned to reopen the program to accept more applications.

None of them gave a direct answer to the question, but instead pointed to the difficulties the government is having in getting refugees out of Afghanistan, where the Taliban is now in power.

WATCH: Trudeau answers questions about closing Ottawa’s special Afghan immigration program

Trudeau answers questions about closing Ottawa’s special immigration program for Afghanistan

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government remains committed to resettling Afghan refugees, but added that the situation on the ground is now difficult.

“Now the task is really to get people out of Afghanistan, which the Taliban will not allow. It’s extremely difficult right now to even process people in the country,” Trudeau said.

Fraser’s office said last week that there are other ways for Afghans who want to come to Canada, such as humanitarian program and family support program former military interpreters who are already here.

But Hallan said those programs are also experiencing difficulties and delays.

“It is absolutely unacceptable for the government to throw people from one bureaucratic mess to another,” he said.

Hallan said he wants the government to work more closely with organizations on the ground and increase coordination with outside countries to help process and resettle more Afghans.

