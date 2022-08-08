New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A prominent transgender activist has come under fire for a social media post outlining a plan to send hormone therapy prescriptions to people living in states that criminalize such drugs.

“Wow @EliErlick is sending drugs to kids across the country without prescriptions, parental consent or any legal authority. This is a crime on various levels,” Daily Wire Matt Walsh tweeted On Saturday.

The tweet came in response to a screenshot of an Instagram post by activist Eli Ehrlick that read, “Over 20 states are trying to criminalize hormone therapy, especially for trans youth.”

“So, my friends and I came up with an idea: sending our extra prescriptions across the country. If you need hormones, I’m working with a distribution network to get you access,” the post continued, according to the original screenshot by the popular “Libs of TikTok” Twitter account on Friday. has been posted.

States such as Florida advise against hormone therapy for teenagers. The Sunshine State Board of Medicine is currently working to ban such treatments for children under 18.

Erlick’s original Instagram post has now been removed due to “libs of TikTok and extreme harassment from Matt Walsh fans,” the activist told Fox News Digital.

“I felt harassed, cheated and lied to after they made those posts. The sentiment is: All trans people should have access to gender-affirming care,” said Erlick, a self-described “extremely queer & incredibly trans.” founder of the Trans Student Educational Resources Group told Fox News Digital.

Walsh also tweeted YouTube link Posted in March 2021 from Erlick’s page, where the activist claimed to have “ordered double doses of Harms and testosterone blockers” to give to “best friends, my closest lovers and my worst enemies” over the past “several years”.

The Libs of TikTok account said it alerted the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to the social media post and included the FBI’s official Twitter account in two tweets on the matter.

“Thread: I just busted an international illegal drug operation. Will @FBI @DEAHQ do anything?” Libs of TikTok account asked. Using or possessing someone else’s prescribed medication is illegal under federal law.

The DEA told Fox News Digital it “does not confirm or comment on ongoing investigations.” The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Conservatives on social media slammed Ehrlich’s plan for allegedly dispensing prescriptions, calling it “illegal” and calling on authorities to investigate the matter.

Erlik, in an Instagram story, thanked Matt Walsh and TikTok’s libs for “free advertising” for the services amid the controversy.

Erlick posted additional tweets from Matt Walsh in a follow-up Instagram story reviewed by Fox News Digital on Sunday morning. “Look, @mattwalshblog, I know you have a thing for trans women, but you already have my attention. I’m still not interested in you, sorry,” the activist wrote.

Walsh told Fox News Digital on Sunday that Ehrlick “admitted to a plan to distribute controlled substances through the mail and along state lines, including to minors.”

“It breaks so many laws that it’s hard to quantify. Erlick may have delusions of being above the law as a member of a protected class, but I believe the law should be enforced equally — especially where the safety of children is concerned. I will do everything in my power to see this admitted drug peddler brought to justice.” He said.

Amidst the controversy, Erlik has also been accused of rape in the past.

“@EliErlick, in addition to being a confessed drug dealer, appears to have also been accused of violent sexual assault by several individuals, including minors. Have the police ever looked into this? How many alleged crimes does this guy have to commit before law enforcement takes action?” Walsh posted in another tweet over the weekend.

He linked to a Reduxx story published Saturday reporting that “several” “trans-identified teenage girls” had raped and sexually assaulted Erlich, citing blog and social media posts from the accusers and citing screenshots of messages between one accuser and Erlich.

Erlick told Fox News Digital, “The charges were dropped years ago.”

“The person who accused me (Danny) was my academic teacher and assaulted me when I was a teenager. They also accused eight other people of rape or abuse during that time. They filed charges after I contacted Title IX to keep them off campus. In retaliation, after they graduated. ,” Erlick said in an email to Fox News on Sunday. The activist claimed to have an audio recording of “them withdrawing their allegations”.

Reduxx reports that Danny Yun Diamond “reportedly committed suicide in early 2019, less than three years after Erlick went public with abuse allegations.” Erlik accused Reduxx of being “notorious for publishing false hits on trans people” and told Fox News Digital that “the claim that Danny is still alive and that they killed themselves is just a lie, their allegations are.”

Erlick claims he doesn’t know “the other two people who took down the allegations against me on Twitter.”