Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are two of the potential GOP presidential contenders for 2024, and many attendees at this weekend’s Turning Point USA conference revealed which candidate they prefer.

Fox News interviewed several activists at the Digital Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, asking them who they would like to see become the next Republican presidential nominee. While Trump and DeSantis are the most commonly mentioned names, Trump has an advantage among a small sample of young activists.

“Donald Trump is, of course, the man himself. He created the MAGA movement and he deserves to be our leader,” said Nathan Koenig of Louisiana. “He really stirred the swamp, and no one else in the Republican Party could do it the way he did.”

“I love DeSantis, but Trump is going to push it a little too much, you know,” said Mikayla Locker of Texas. “Not that DeSantis won’t. But I think he needs to come in and fix the mess.”

But some activists aren’t entirely on board with Trump in 2024. “I go back and forth between Trump and DeSantis,” said Christian Vega of California. Ella Reed of Tennessee said Sen. Tim Scott, RS.C., said he wanted to run because he “brings a new voice and a new kind of vibe to the new energy we’re seeing in the conservative movement.”

Alora Peters of Florida, meanwhile, said she wants DeSantis to run for president because she likes his policies on Covid-19 and his emphasis on families. “That’s something I’m passionate about,” she said.

But many Fox News Digital spoke to said they want Trump.

“I think we’ve had enough time to realize that we’re really missing Trump without him,” said Erica Rodriguez of New Mexico. “I think it’s time we let him go back and clean up the mess we got ourselves into.”

“I honestly want to see Donald Trump, but I think it’s hard because I know he’s seen as very problematic in America,” said Jayde Morissette of Minnesota. “But I think he can save America and help solve a lot of the problems that are going on right now.”

Trump and DeSantis aren’t the only two Republicans likely to run in 2024. Former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan are among the other contenders.

But Trump’s decision looms large over the rest — and it could come soon. Asked by Fox News Digital Saturday if his father could announce he’s running for re-election before the midterms, Donald Trump Jr. didn’t take that off the table.

