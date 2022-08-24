New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: House Oversight Committee Republicans warn that the Biden administration’s push for electric vehicles could benefit Chinese technology companies and hurt American jobs.

In a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the committee’s ranking member, Rep. Sixteen lawmakers, led by James Comer, R-Ky., wrote that they are investigating “false claims” made by the Biden administration about the impact of electric cars on the US. jobs

“As Secretary of the US Department of Transportation (DOT) and an advocate for the widespread adoption of EVs by Americans [electric vehicles]”Your agency is in a position to explain how Ford’s actions will help American workers and the economy,” they wrote in the letter, first obtained by Fox News Digital.

Biden has set a goal of having electric vehicles make up half of all vehicle sales in America by 2030, and the Energy Department announced more than $3 billion in funding in May to strengthen supply chains and expand domestic production of advanced batteries. That’s the goal.

As a result, according to reports, Ford Motor Co. The company plans to cut 8,000 jobs as it looks to enter the electric car market. The company has announced that it will acquire electric vehicle batteries from Chinese company–Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited (CATL).

“CATL alone ‘has one-third of the global electric-car-battery market.’ This raises concerns that the push for EVs over gas-fueled vehicles will make America more dependent on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) instead of America’s energy sources,” the lawmakers wrote.

They call American manufacturers’ reliance on CATL “particularly troubling” because the company is “influential in the Chinese government.”

The Republicans wrote: “CATL is considering two factories in Mexico to produce batteries for Ford and other automakers. The administration-approved EV future is already benefiting China and eliminating American jobs.”

Additionally, lawmakers question the Biden administration’s “mixed messages” regarding energy policies — blaming companies for “both producing too much oil and not enough.”

“You’ve been a vocal supporter of the shift to EVs and encouraging Americans to make the change. In testimony before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, you stated that increased domestic clean energy production is ‘creating a lot of jobs.’ The people who benefit most from the push are not Americans, but our foreign adversaries,” the letter said.

Lawmakers will seek a briefing by the secretary before Aug. 31 to address the U.S. job losses and benefits to China.

During a recent House hearing, Buttigieg Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., said, “The more we all suffer from the high cost of gas, the more benefit those who have access to an electric vehicle will have.”

Still, critics say it shows how little respect the Biden administration has for the working class.

“We’re all about driving down the costs of electric vehicles — because when you have an electric vehicle, you can save on gas, but you have to be able to afford it in the first place,” Buttigieg explained in a July interview on Los Angeles’ Big Boys Neighborhood radio show.

A spokeswoman for Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm previously told Fox News Digital that the secretary has “always made clear the administration’s efforts to make electric vehicles affordable so that more Americans have access to the economic and climate benefits that EVs provide.”

The Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the letter.

