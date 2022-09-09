Conservative leadership event proceeds as planned during mourning period

The Conservative Party of Canada announced on Friday that it is proceeding with a planned leadership event that will name a new leader for the party, even as the country is in the midst of a period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Ian Brodie, chairman of the party’s leadership election organizing committee (LEOC), said in a statement that the results of the months-long campaign will be released at the Shaw Center in Ottawa sometime after 6:00 pm ET. on Saturday.

But according to Brodie, there will be “a revised program to reflect the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.”

A spokesperson for the party said the event would be “more dark” and that it would not have “the big party vibe that was originally planned”.

For example, the party has abolished the “big confetti cannons” commonly used when a new leader takes the stage to address members and the country after being elected.

“The tone of the speeches will be slightly changed, and we will start with a tribute to Her Majesty. You should probably expect to see more black clothing than originally thought,” spokesman Yaroslav Baran told CBC News.

Five candidates are vying for the top post: Conservative MPs Scott Aitchison, Pierre Poilivre and Leslyn Lewis, former Quebec Premier Jean Charet and former Ontario MP Roman Baber.

The party’s leadership event will take place on the same day that the Affiliation Council is expected to meet at St James’s Palace in London, where Charles will be formally proclaimed monarch.

The Parliament of the United Kingdom is expected to meet this night so that MPs can swear allegiance to King Charles III and express condolences on the Queen’s death.

Memorial Events Planned Across Canada

Following the Queen’s death on Thursday, the Canadian government initiated a 10-day mourning period to commemorate the monarch’s remarkable seventy years of reign.

A number of commemorative ceremonies, memorial processions and other local events are planned throughout the country.

Parliament Hill is bathed in purple light and Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Cypher is projected onto the Peace Tower following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Ottawa on Thursday. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

The ceremony will take place at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa on the same day as the former queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, which is likely to take place on September 19.

The flag must be flown at half-staff on all federal buildings and institutions in Canada and abroad, including the Peace Tower, before sunset on the day of the memorial service.

The government will also be less active during this period.

A spokesman for the Privy Council Office (PCO), a department that services the prime minister and the cabinet, told CBC News that “communication with the government and ministerial activities will be cut” during the mourning period.