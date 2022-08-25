Conservative leader candidates exchange blows over Nuremberg emails

Conservative Party leader candidate Scott Aitchison denounces Leslyn Lewis’s address to members last week about the Nuremberg Code and medical experiments as nothing more than a “dog whistle” for COVID-19 vaccine critics.

Aitchison made the comments in a formal letter sent to party members on Thursday as there are less than two weeks left before they have to turn in their ballots for the new leader by a September 6 deadline.

Lewis responded to Aitchison’s condemnation in a statement, pointing out that her original message never mentioned COVID-19 and accused him of publicly attacking her.

Aitchison, an MP first elected for the party in 2019 and again last year, has entered the race for leadership as a little-known figure.

Throughout the race, the spokesman for rural Ontario has campaigned for the restoration of integrity in politics at a time when leaders of all stripes have been accused of fomenting discord.

He referred to those values ​​in Thursday’s post, saying he heard from Canadians who were baffled and “appalled” by Lewis’s comparison between contemporary issues and the Holocaust.

In her post, Lewis provided a timeline of moments in history when people were subjected to experimentation, including some Indigenous children in boarding schools who were malnourished.

“Even in our time,” she wrote, “the principles of informed consent and voluntary participation in scientific experiments can be easily undermined even by our modern governments.”

Leslyn Lewis has been one of the Conservative Party’s most outspoken critics of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and related pandemic measures. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Although Lewis did not mention COVID-19 in a note last week about the Nuremberg Code — a set of research guidelines set after World War II when Nazi doctors performed inhumane experiments on prisoners — Aitchison pointed out that some oppose COVID-19. immunization campaigns have compared vaccination mandates to the horrors of Nazi Germany.

“Leslin’s email was a dog whistle to these people, so loud it was more like a freight train horn,” Aitchison said.

“Let me be clear: the proposal of a vaccine to prevent serious diseases and the response of our governments to this pandemic is not the same as torture in a Nazi concentration camp.”

Lewis says comments ‘shrink my existence’

Lewis responded to Aitchison’s condemnation in a statement, pointing out that her original message never mentioned COVID-19. She went on to accuse her colleague of publicly attacking her, stating that “he diminished my existence as a black woman who survived racism and rose above it all.”

“I understand that some people were shocked by the fact that I wanted to point out how governments throughout history have violated the Nuremberg Code, including right here in Canada,” Lewis said.

“I had several caucus colleagues who had questions about my letter. They contacted me directly and we discussed it,” she said, adding that “we understood the thoughts of others better.”

Aitchison, in his message to members, also touched on the Liberal government’s recent decision to drop a group hired for anti-racist work after the Canadian press reported that one of its consultants had tweeted about “Jewish white supremacists.”

Many Conservative MPs have sharply criticized the government, asking what kind of scrutiny had taken place.

“If we really want to deliver on the promise of a better government, we as a party must do better too,” Aitchison said.

Lewis entered the contest to become party leader as the incumbent MP who finished third in the 2020 leadership race.

As in the first race, she again enjoys the support of the social conservative wing of the party, a segment of the base that is strongly interested in buying membership and electing an anti-abortion leader, which is what Lewis is doing.

This time, however, Lewis has also spoken out against the COVID-19 health measures, as well as against global organizations such as the World Economic Forum, the United Nations and the World Health Organization.

Lewis has been accused of using conspiracy theories that some in the party fear are spreading for political gain. For her part, Lewis has defended such questions, saying it’s what she hears when she talks to Canadians.

In May, Aitchison raised concerns about the prevalence of conspiracy theories within the party during an Ottawa debate hosted by the Canada Strong and Free Network, an organization that campaigns for the conservative movement.

“Every time I hear a conservative talking about some kind of conspiracy theory, I realize there’s another group of swing voters in (the Greater Toronto Area) who just won’t go along with us,” he told the audience at the time. .