First on Fox: The right-leaning nonprofit organization Citizens for Sanity on Friday unveiled a six-figure radio ad campaign slamming left-wing gender ideology.

The radio ad, first obtained by Fox News Digital, attacks schools and health institutions nationwide for promoting medical practices and procedures that harm the welfare of children. It adds that “millions of common sense Americans” know such policies are wrong and dangerous.

“America has a war on children. A war on biology. A war on innocence,” the statement said. “Schools are forcing elementary school children to share bathrooms and locker rooms with members of the opposite sex. Students are being encouraged to question whether they are really boys or girls, hiding it from parents. So-called health organizations are promoting experimental, dangerous and irreversible drugs and surgeries to minors.”

“Puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones — drugs never approved for this use — leave young children sterile, infertile and sexually undeveloped for life,” the statement continues. “They remove healthy breasts, wombs and genitalia. All in the name of radical gender ideology.”

“Stop the woke war on our children. Stop the leftist attack on our youth. Stop the madness. Stop the madness.”

Citizens for Sanity said the ad will be targeted in Latino communities across the country.

The group unveiled a television ad campaign targeting gender ideology earlier this month. Citizens for Sanity also released billboard ads denouncing left-wing border policies, lax bail policies and increased tax audits.

“We cannot stand by as radical vociferous biology-deniers use young children as guinea pigs for their theoretical experiments,” Ian Pryor, strategic counsel for Citizens for Sanity, told Fox News Digital in a statement Friday. “Using experimental drugs to stop puberty, injecting opposite-sex hormones, and surgically removing the breasts and genitalia of young children is madness.”

“Millions of Americans, including millions of liberal and moderate and independent Americans, know that experiments on our children are immoral and wrong,” he added.

Pryor added that the group will target the ad in Hispanic communities since Latinos “especially reject the crazy woke ideology of wealthy radical progressives and sheltered rich White Coast leftist elites.”

He said citizens will take the lead for cleanliness in creating a durable national coalition to defeat the awakening.