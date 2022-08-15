Conservationists concerned about destruction of BC’s rare glass sponge reefs

Glen Dennison gets excited every time he goes for a walk in Howe Sound outside of West Vancouver. This is because he is concerned about the health of the prehistoric creatures he found nearby.

“I discovered them—so, you know, right off the bat, they’re my kids,” Dennison said with a laugh on his small boat, which he filled with custom-made glass-sponge reef-watching equipment at the bottom.

Dennison was writing a book about Howe Sound diving in 1984 when he made the important discovery of massive glass sponge reefs. They look like something from another world, with beige and brown tubes delicately intertwined as fish streak between them.

Although individual glass sponges are not uncommon, scientists believed that their reefs, also known as bioherms, which can reach 20 to 30 meters in height, died out 40 million years ago.

“When I saw this, I was completely amazed. I didn’t know what I was looking at,” Dennison said. “It’s nature’s own creation.”

These reefs are as brittle as the thinnest crystal, given that they are made from silica, the main component of glass. They can be destroyed instantly by things like crab and shrimp traps, anchors, line, and downriggers.

Not only are these sponges rare, but scientists say they contribute to the health of the Howe Sound.

Glen Dennison has been fighting to protect glass sponge reefs since he first discovered them in Howe Sound near Vancouver in 1984. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

“They filter the water about every 90 days of the entire strait,” Dennison said. “They feed on bacteria, they are a habitat for rock fish. So it’s an ecosystem that’s not only beautiful, but incredibly useful.”

But their fragility makes them vulnerable to commercial and recreational fishing. Dennison describes large square holes in the reefs where traps were dropped, damage that could kill nearby sponges. Steel balls dropped from downriggers are another example, he says.

Reef mapping

Dennison’s accidental discovery began a decades-long struggle to protect the reefs, with Dennison almost single-handedly funding most of the dives to document them. He used his engineering skills to create a special camera that can be lowered tens of meters to take live images of reefs and map every centimeter of them.

His work helped push the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO, now Fisheries and Oceans Canada) to put in place protection measures to ban bottom fishing. This disables any action that touches the ocean floor, including dropping traps or downriggers.

But Dennison, now president of the Marine Preserve Society, says it’s not uncommon for new damage to be discovered.

“DFO officers are doing everything they can,” Dennison suggested. “But they have so few staff that they just can’t properly protect the sound.”

On a recent Monday, Dennison took divers Tory Preddy and Greg McCracken out to check on the reefs.

This is an example of a custom 3D map created by Glen Dennison to capture each glass sponge reef, shown here in red. (Glen Dennison/Marine Preserve Society)

Last fall, Preddie dived and found damage to a shrimp trap that had shattered the fragile reef tubes.

“I sincerely thought we were dropped off at the wrong place,” she said. “I thought, what is this? Where is the reef? What’s happening? It was really discouraging.”

Greg McCracken owns a dive shop and offers reef diving courses. He teaches the necessary technical skills, as some reefs are at a depth of 60 meters and require advanced deep diving skills. He is also trying to teach divers the importance of protecting reefs.

“See what the reefs looked like even 10 years ago,” he said. “It is very sad to see the images that we see when we go down there. [now].”

Penalties increased

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says it regularly conducts patrols, adding that since initial protections were put in place, the number of violations has dropped dramatically. But fisheries officer Eric Jean says the pandemic has brought a whole new group of people to the water, and the number of violations has skyrocketed.

“There is a whole new group of people who play and relax in these places, and perhaps under the guise of not knowing that there are reefs there,” Jin said.

He said new legislation from April 2021 provides for higher fines and potential bans for recreational and commercial anglers.

“These new tickets cost hundreds of dollars more than the tickets we used just a year ago,” Jin said. Officers are also encouraging people to report violations and seek information before heading out on the water.

But Dennison says more law enforcement and education need.

“We cannot force destruction,” he said. “That means you can’t wait for someone to throw a trap there and hope you give them a ticket or pick up their gear. The reefs will disappear.”

While bottom fishing is prohibited, many reefs do not prohibit anchoring.

Sea bass can be seen hiding inside the glass sponge reef. (Greg McCracken)

In statements, CBC Transport Canada said: “Anchoring has long been recognized as an adjunct to the public law of common law shipping. Although Transport Canada does not legally prohibit anchoring in these areas, in practice there are no commercial anchorages.”

The statement also said: “Operators of recreational boats that may be anchoring over reefs should look for local information found in harbors in the area in which they will be sailing.”

Another threat

Another type of human activity also threatens the survival of reefs: warming and acidifying waters due to climate change can also damage and kill the glass sponge.

Researcher Angela Stevenson was one of the few who managed to keep small sponges in an aquarium to study the effects.

She said that warmer, more acidic water reduces their ability to filter water and eventually damages them.

Scientists say glass sponge reefs look like living dinosaurs: Unique glass reefs off the coast of British Columbia under threat Glass sponge reefs are thought to exist only off the coast of British Columbia, but some say they are disappearing at an alarming rate despite recent new fisheries protection measures.

“This means they filter out a lot less germs and particles in the water,” she said. In her research, she found that in warmer water, “they can withstand less pressure. Therefore, they break more easily.

In today’s dive, the news isn’t so bad. There doesn’t seem to be much new damage, at least on this reef.

“There are many more good sponges out there, but I have definitely seen damaged sponges as well,” McCracken said. “Very similar to the last time I was here.”

But Dennison worries that it might not be the case next time.

“If it is damaged or destroyed, it may not return,” he said. “We don’t have the science yet to prove that these things regenerate again. They can really disappear from the planet.”