UFC superstar Conor McGregor will make his acting debut in the Jake Gyllenhaal-led Amazon Prime film “Road House”.

McGregor, a two-time champion who gained international fame during his time with the UFC, will join the cast of the 1989 action remake from director Doug Liman and producer Joel Silver, Deadline reported.

“Conor McGregor is thrilled to extend his storied career to Hollywood and star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of the beloved classic ‘Road House,'” McGregor’s spokeswoman Karen Kessler told the outlet.

A spokesperson said McGregor still wants to fight but is “interested” in joining the film.

Kessler added, “Although fighting is his main focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture into McGregor’s empire. He is eager to begin filming.”

McGregor’s exact role in the film has yet to be revealed, but he will reportedly portray the original character instead of playing himself.

McGregor is no stranger to stardom, as his larger-than-life personality and trash talking made him a fan favorite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The three-time retired fighter’s ability to promote events and create controversy has made him disruptive to the status quo and – along with his skilled striking – has set him apart from his competition.

McGregor last fought in 2021 and has headlined UFC events since 2015, when he won his first championship.

The “Road House” remake reprises the 1989 film starring Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch, Sam Elliott, Ben Gazzara, Jeff Healy and Julie Michaels.

Originally, Swayze’s character took a job as a bouncer at a bar in Missouri. In the remake, Gyllenhaal plays an ex-UFC fighter who takes on the same job at a bar in the Florida Keys.

“I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy. And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic character,” director Liman told the outlet.

“The original Road House has a special place in my heart, and I’m very excited to bring this reimagined version to audiences around the world. Doug and I have each produced some big, raucous action movies, and we’re ready to bring everything we have to this,” echoed producer Silver.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, called the remake a “homerun” and paid homage to the original appropriately while appealing to a “big, fun, broad audience.”

“Road House is home for us. It’s not just a hit with original fans, it’s also a big, entertaining, broad-audience film,” she said, according to Deadline . “We’re thrilled to be working with this great cast led by Joel, Doug and Jake Gyllenhaal, and they’ve come together to reimagine the classic MGM film into an action-packed adventure for our global audience.”

The date for this film is yet to be announced.

The cast of Amazon’s “Road House” includes Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Hannah Love Lanier, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Travis Van Winkle and Lucas Gage.