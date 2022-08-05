New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Conor McGregor is ramping up Back to the UFC Late this year or early next, but he sent a cryptic message on Thursday that signaled retirement (again).

McGregor’s agent released a statement Wednesday saying “remains his main focus,” but McGregor may have other ideas.

“Mom, never forget you!” He tweeted.

Dana White told TMZ Sports that McGregor is aiming to return in late 2022 or early 2023. However, he is now 34 years old and has one win under his belt since 2016.

CONOR MCGREGOR undergoes 3-hour surgery, shares status update

He has not fought since losing to Dustin Poirier in July of last year and breaking his leg. He recently started filming the remake of “Road House” with Jake Gyllenhaal.

He is 1-3 in his last four fights, with two losses to Poirier and the other to Khabib Nurmagomedov, and is ranked 12th in the UFC’s lightweight division.

He doesn’t need the UFC for his fortune – even with zero wins in 2021, he still managed to earn $22 million from the UFC and $158 million in endorsements.