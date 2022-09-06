New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

America’s best hot wings are served by Connecticut’s The Blind Rhino.

That verdict was delivered by a panel of respected poultry experts at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York, over the long Labor Day weekend.

Blind Rhino is a popular sports bar with brick and mortar locations in both Bridgeport and Norwalk.

It topped an elite list of dozens of finalists in various categories from hot-wing hotspots across the country at Saturday’s blind tasting at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills.

Blind Rhino also won best hot-wing honors at last year’s festival.

“Our sauce starts as a classic Frank’s Red Hot and Butter Buffalo sauce,” Blind Rhino owner Casey Dohme told Fox News Digital.

“But we kick it up a notch and add ghost peppers, habanero peppers, roasted garlic and other interesting ingredients. It gives our sauce great flavor and heat and takes it to the next level.”

Double Dubs of Wyoming and Archer’s Tavern of Ohio placed second and third, respectively, in the 2022 National Buffalo Wing Festival, America’s premier showcase of the hot-wing arts.

“The vibe here is the best we’ve had at the festival in its 20 years,” event founder and “Wing King” Drew Serza told Fox News Digital.

He added that “festivals and events are back” and he has recovered from the depths of the COVID-19 that disrupted his annual celebrations and many other events around the world.

Thousands of guests attended the Labor Day weekend festival Enjoying chicken wings From America’s Best Pubs, Taverns and Sports Bars.

Other winners at the 2022 National Buffalo Wing Festival were Limp Lizard Bar & Grill of Syracuse, NY (Best Craft Wing), Millie’s Cafe of Ottoville, Ohio (Best Dry-Rub Wing) and Center Street Grill of Enola, Penn. (Best extra-hot wing).

Blind Rhino was founded in Norwalk in 2015 and added its Bridgeport location in 2019.

The eatery is launching a food truck in southwestern Connecticut’s Fairfield County in 2022. It also operates remote trailer kitchens in Stamford and Milford, Kan.

The sports bar is no stranger to the winner’s circle at the National Buffalo Wing Festival.

In addition to being named the nation’s best hot wing the past two years, Blind Rhino won best in show honors in 2021 for its plum sriracha wings.

The spicy buffalo and plum Sriracha wings, along with about 10 other wing flavors, are available at Blind Rhino locations every day, Dohme said.