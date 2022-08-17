New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A pair of burglars were caught on camera at a Connecticut gas station in just seven seconds.

Police said the brazen auto theft happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at a Shell gas station on the Straits Turnpike in Watertown, Connecticut.

Police said the keys were left inside the vehicle and the vehicle was in motion while the operator went to the store.

Video footage released by police shows a car pulling up next to a black Nissan Altima. A man is seen exiting the passenger side of the vehicle and getting into the driver’s seat of a black Nissan Altima before both vehicles drive away – all in just seven seconds.

Police are advising the public not to Leave their keys in their vehicle and lock their doors and be aware of their surroundings.

Watertown police said in a Facebook post, “Someone has parked their vehicle unattended in a suspicious parking lot.”

Police said a second vehicle with the keys left inside was stolen from CVS the night before.

“There has been a huge increase in stolen motor vehicles across the city and area,” police said.

Watertown is about 40 miles southwest of Hartford.