Three children and a woman were found dead in a Connecticut home late Wednesday, according to reports.

The Danbury Police Department received a call from an allegedly distressed person around 6:30 p.m. local time, informing officers of the incident on Whale Street, Northeast Annex. Fox 5 New York Reported citing authorities.

Officers responded and found the three children, who ranged in age from 5 to 12 years old, dead inside the home, FOX reported. Later, the lifeless body of an adult woman was found in the shed outside.

Additional details, including the motive, injuries and identities of the victims, were not immediately available. Fox News Digital could not reach a spokesperson for the Danbury Police Department Thursday morning.

Police described the crime as an isolated incident and said there was no danger to the public. It was not immediately clear if the incident was a murder-suicide, according to FOX 5, adding that a suspect has not been located and a suspect has not been located.

This is a developing news. Please check back for updates.