Parents in Connecticut are sounding the alarm over an “awakening” worksheet handed out by a high school English teacher that addresses political, gender and racial issues.

The worksheet, including terms like “white privilege” and “institutional racism,” drew swift backlash from parents and Southington High School school board members.

One outraged parent told “America’s Reports” on Wednesday that public schools should focus on teaching skills needed to thrive in college and the workforce.

“My argument is that schools should focus on the practical things, the things students need to know after high school graduation to continue on to college and be a successful college student or go into the workforce and start a successful career…how to read, write, communicate effectively,” said Michael, father of five. Kryzanski said.

Connecticut teacher’s controversial worksheet angers parents, school board members: ‘Boring as hell’

Kryzansky continued, “They need to have basic math skills and science skills. That’s what employers are looking for.”

The worksheet states, “Racism is a systemic problem. If you look the other way or deny that these systems exist, you are part of the problem.”

Vocabulary items that appeared on the worksheet included “white privilege,” “indigenous people,” “transgenderism,” “institutional racism,” gender pronouns, the term “Latinx,” as well as other controversial topics. The worksheet shows how those words can be used in writing and includes definitions and correct ways to incorporate many of those words into their writing.

Other parents, like Southington resident Jenny Cincumani, called the lesson “divisive” at a recent school board meeting.

Kryzanski heard about the assignment on a Facebook group called “Families for Freedom,” which “monitors” what’s happening in Connecticut.

“When schools focus on all these other things and miss the mark on these critical things that students need to learn, they’re underestimating students. So you see what happens when students graduate unable to read, write, and learn, very basic skills,” Kryzanski said.

“Not only is that a problem, but these things are polarizing. They’re divisive, these words are being used. A lot of them don’t have precise definitions. Nobody knows what some of these things mean.”

Fox News’ Courtney O’Brien contributed to this report.