New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Connecticut man was sentenced Thursday to 65 years in prison for killing his wife after prosecutors used the victim’s Fitbit exercise tracker at trial to refute his alibi.

Richard Dubett, 46, was convicted in May of shooting and killing his wife, Connie Dubett, at their home in May 2015, just days before Christmas.

Prosecutors argued that Dabte killed his wife and invaded the home because another woman he was seeing was about to give birth to their child.

Dabete still maintains his innocence, claiming that a masked man who sounded like Vin Diesel broke into their home, shot and killed his wife, then stabbed her.

Investigators used data from his wife’s Fitbit to show she was still up and walking around an hour after Dabett said the masked man shot her. There were no signs of forced entry into the house, police said.

Miami Onlyfans model captures video of beating boyfriend, then kills her

His defense attorney, Trent Lalima, argued at trial that the Fitbits were not accurate enough as evidence at trial.

Lalima did not immediately respond to a request for comment after Thursday’s sentencing.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Dabate was convicted of murder, tampering with evidence and making false statements to authorities after a five-week trial that ended in May.

Fitbit did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.