Connecticut on Friday launched a website and telephone hotline designed to connect people seeking abortions with resources in the state.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the new resources after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

Officials said beginning Friday, people can call 1-866-CTCHOICE (1-866-282-4642) or visit portal.ct.gov/reproductiverights For information about reproductive rights and abortion providers in Connecticut.

“Despite the Supreme Court’s radical decision to strip individuals of their right to make their own reproductive health care decisions, the state of Connecticut will never stand between you and your doctor,” Lamont said. “If you’re ready to have a family, we want you to have access to the health care you need, and if you need abortion services for any reason, we want to support you and make sure you can get the health care you need. As easily as possible. . That’s why setting up this hotline and website is a priority for me and my team.”

In a news release, Attorney General William Tong described the Roe-reversal landscape as “chaotic.”

“Abortion is legal in Connecticut. Despite this, the uproar following the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs has created confusion and panic,” Tong said in the release. “This website and hotline promote access to important information for patients and providers.”

It’s the latest action by Connecticut lawmakers since the reversal of Roe v. Wade. On July 1, just days after the historic upheaval, lawmakers enacted the Connecticut “Safe Harbor” law.

The law protects in-state medical providers from legal action stemming from out-of-state abortion laws. It protects patients traveling to Connecticut for abortions, even if they come from a state with restrictions. It also expanded the pool of medical professionals by allowing advanced practice registered nurses, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide certain types of abortions.

The state commissioner of the Department of Public Health reinforced the lawmaker’s commitment to providing abortions, saying a woman’s right to a “safe abortion” is a state focus.

“In Connecticut, women’s right to choose is still protected,” said Dr. Manisha Juthani said in a publication.