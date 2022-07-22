New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Connecticut police have announced three new arrests in connection with a high school brawl that killed Shelton lacrosse player James McGrath in May.

The suspects, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old, voluntarily surrendered, according to the Shelton Police Department. The trio allegedly attacked a 16-year-old male, one of whom hit him with a helmet outside a home on Lazy Brook Road.

The three are accused of assault in connection with a fight that took place at different places. Police say the stabbing by McGrath at a high school party on Laurel Glen Drive that same evening is directly related.

Police did not release their names but said none of them are Shelton residents.

Connecticut lacrosse player James McGrath stabbed: 16-year-old arrested, charged with murder

One of the juveniles was charged with second-degree assault and released on $25,000 bond. The other two were charged with third-degree assault and breach of peace.

All three will be produced in court on August 3.

Raul Valle, the 16-year-old accused of stabbing McGrath in the heart, was released on $2 million bond in May.

On May 14, the house party turned violent after Valle and a group of other teenagers allegedly crashed the event and started a fight involving as many as 25 teenagers, according to a police report.

Because he is over 15 and the charges include murder, in Connecticut, the case is automatically transferred to adult court.

Connecticut high school lacrosse player killed: Legal ramifications possible for party host parents, experts say

Three teenagers were stabbed, including McGrath, 17, from Shelton, who was playing lacrosse at nearby Fairfield College Preparatory School.

“Multiple witnesses reported that three to four people who were not invited to the party arrived and exited in a dark-colored Honda SUV,” the police report states. “Witnesses further stated that when the parties exited the vehicle, a physical altercation ensued with several male participants on the front lawn.”

A representative from St. Joseph’s High School, the private school Vale attended in Trumbull, told Fox News Digital that the teenager was in good academic standing and had not been involved in any fights at school prior to the May 14 incident.

“They were very friendly. The kids are polite and respectful,” Valle’s neighbor told Fox News Digital about the suspect and his family. “It’s hard to believe.”

Valle faces one count of murder and two counts of first-degree assault.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Shelton police said additional charges could be filed as they continue to search for people involved in the fight.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.