A Connecticut man landed an incredible fish last month.

Joe Rivas, 32, of Oxford, caught a 41-inch, 26-pound tiger musky in Lake Lillinona in July, according to a report from the News-Times, a Danbury-based newspaper.

Connecticut Fish and Wildlife posted a photo of Rivas and his catch on Facebook on July 28.

“How’s your summer fishing going?!” The agency wrote on Facebook. “Thanks to Joe for sharing a photo of an impressive tiger muskie caught recently.”

The agency also explains that a tiger muskie is a cross between a muskellunge and a northern pike.

The News-Times reports that a regional organization has been stocking tiger muskies in Lake Lilinona for five to seven years.

Commenters on Connecticut Fish and Wildlife’s Facebook post were mostly shocked by Rivas’ catch.

“What a monster!” A person wrote.

“Wow, that thing is huge,” commented another.

Other people were more afraid of fish.

“I don’t want to swim anymore,” someone wrote.

“I wouldn’t be happy about swimming with me,” said another man. “Looks prehistoric.”

After he caught and photographed the fish, Rivas released it back into the lake, the News-Times said.

Rivas reportedly caught another tiger musky after the first two weeks. The fish was reported to be 42 inches long, but Rivas told the News-Times he did not weigh it.

Rivas released the second tiger muskie back into the lake, the outlet reported.

