John Gibbs, R-MI, defeated incumbent Rep. John Gibbs, R-MI, in the closely watched Republican primary for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, The Associated Press called just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump, who backed Gibbs, ran against one of the 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol last year.

Accused by Democrats of meddling in the race, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spent hundreds of thousands of dollars running ads supporting Gibbs. Those actions suggest they see him as a more favorable candidate to face in the November midterms.

Gibbs will now face Democratic candidate Hillary Scholten, who ran unopposed in the primary, in what is expected to be one of the most competitive House races of this year’s midterm elections.

Meijer, an Iraq War veteran elected to Congress in 2020, was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Trump.

The former president endorsed Gibbs, a former software developer who served in the Trump administration as acting assistant secretary for the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Gibbs has been a supporter of Trump’s repeated unproven claims that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” due to “massive voter fraud.”

Gibbs celebrated the win in a post on Trump Truth Social, thanking his supporters.

“Great night in Michigan! Tudor Dixon will be a great governor. John Gibbs wins in the end by a big margin. Not a good time for impeachment – 7 down, 3 to go! Thanks Michigan!” he wrote in the post.

Before the AP officially called the race for Gibbs, Meijer conceded a primary contest.

Michigan GOP cancels election night party after alleged threat to staff

“A constitutional republic like ours needs leaders who are willing to take on big challenges, find common ground when possible and put their love of country ahead of partisan advantage,” Meijer said. “While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I will continue to do everything I can to move the Republican Party, West Michigan and our country in a positive direction.”

Republicans currently hold 211 seats and would need to reach 218 to wrest control of the House from Democrats, which many analysts believe is inevitable given historical trends and the unpopularity of President Biden’s administration.

General elections will be held on November 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.