Thursday night is the 87th Congressional Baseball Game, where Republican and Democratic members of Congress will take the field at Nationals Park and raise money for several charities.

Money will also be raised for the United States Police Memorial Fund, which has been held every year since the 2017 Republican practice shooting.

Rep. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was shot in practice, but made a full recovery and will play in his fourth straight congressional baseball game Thursday.

Rep. Republicans. Greg Stubb, R-Fla., won last year’s game 13-12 with a home run. The win gives them the all-time lead in the tournament, as they enter Thursday at 43-42-1. However, this was their second win since 2009.

The first game was played in 1909, but the Great Depression, both World Wars, and the interference of House leadership caused some pause.

In 1962, however, it was revived for good (aside from the 2020 pandemic). That year was played for the Roll Call Trophy, awarded to the winner of three out of five games, with a new series starting the following year. Republicans have won the trophy 10 times, but not since 2008, while Dems have won it five times. The Dames won the trophy in 2018 and the current series is tied at one game apiece.

US Capitol Police Address Threats to Disrupt Congressional Baseball Game

This year’s game was not without its problems, with climate activists threatening to protest outside the stadium.

Activists have called on protesters to shut down the Congressional baseball game. An organization involved in protests following the overturning of Roe v. Wade had earlier offered a reward for information on the location of Supreme Court justices.

President Joe Biden attended last year’s game and was inducted into the Congressional Baseball Hall of Fame.