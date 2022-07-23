Congress should ban stock purchases by members of lawmakers’ families, Americans say

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Relatives of Congress members should face some Restrictions on trading stocksAmericans in the nation’s capital told Fox News.

“I don’t think family members of people in Congress can trade inside information,” said the woman, Kirsten.

Ronnie disagreed and said, “I’d say it’s a free country. I mean, we all know stock runs this country.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that husband Paul Pelosi never bought stock based on the information she provided. The rejection came after Paul Pelosi bought computer chip stocks ahead of a congressional vote on chip manufacturing.

Fox News Digital asked the speaker if she The husband had never bought a stock Or a trade after hearing about the economic happenings on Capitol Hill.

“No,” Pelosi said. “Of course not.”

Family members of Congress should not be allowed [to invest] Because of the insider trading benefits,” Joel, of Seattle, told Fox News. “Pelosi has traded and I think Nancy Pelosi is also profiting from it.”

“It makes sense to put some more restrictions on the family of Congress when it comes to straight trading stocks,” said one person named Austin. “You know, if there are certain restrictions for congressmen and women themselves, there will be similar restrictions on their families, who potentially have access to information.”

“I think Nancy Pelosi has been unfairly advantaged the entire time she’s been in office,” Kristen charged. “Paul and Nancy talk all the time, and there are no secrets between them. So he has insider trade secrets.”

Ladwanah said, “People abuse power these days, but if you’re not using your power and your money to give back to society, what else are you doing to uplift yourself?”

A bill to ban members of Congress and their spouses Owning a business or stock While he is in elective office, which began in February, it has stalled.

The solution, they say Bipartisan Ban on Congressional Stock Ownership Act of 2022 , presented to the House by Member Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. To date, it has 14 cosponsors, the majority of whom are Democrats.

The legislation, according to its text, would prohibit members of Congress and their spouses from “stock trading and ownership.” In addition, it states that elected members and their spouses “should not have an interest or trade (except investment) in any stock, bond, commodity, future or other form of security, including an interest in a hedge fund, derivative, option or other complex investment vehicle.” “

“Well, if they’re going to do it, they should let us know what those transactions are going to be, so we can all enjoy the profits,” Joel said.

Pelosi’s net worth is estimated at $114 million, according to her 2018 personal statement Financial disclosure .

Houston Keane and Kyle Morris contributed to this report.