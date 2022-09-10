New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Rep. Andrew Garbarino, RN.Y. introduced a House resolution Friday that encourages states to include lessons about 9/11 in their K-12 curriculum “so that Americans never forget that fateful day.”

The resolution states that “Failure to educate the next generation of Americans about the events of September 11, 2001, will tarnish the memories of the 2,997 innocent people killed that day, as well as the thousands of first responders and survivors who have been diagnosed with or are suffering from 9/11-related cancer and Other diseases have resulted in death in 21 years.

The resolution also stated that educating all American children about 9/11 “will prepare future leaders, members of Congress, service members, homeland security professionals, and everyday Americans with valuable insights and important references to prevent future attacks on the United States.”

Rep. representing New York’s 2nd District. “The events of September 11, 2001 are of such national significance and deep sorrow that we must ensure they never fade from our collective memory,” Garbarino told Fox News Digital.

“As the first generation of Americans born after 9/11 reaches adulthood, it is important that they be taught about the nearly 3,000 innocent people who were killed that day, the brave first responders who ran into the fire to save their fellow man, and the consequences of the attacks on the national security of the United States,” Rep. . Garbarino said.

According to Garbarino’s office, only fourteen states require students to be educated about the events of September 11th. Most recently, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R., signed a bill in May that would require students to be taught about assaults.

Fox News Digital recently discovered that today’s teachers have different ways of teaching the next generation about the fateful day, with one teacher describing it as “not a current event, but still not ancient history.”

The National September 11 Memorial and Museum offers lesson plans for students in grades 3-12. Depending on the age of the students, some of the programs cover the threat of terrorism, how America has responded to attacks, and debates over national security and civil liberties.

Some of the featured lesson plans include, “Local Heroes,” “The International Fight Against Terrorism,” “American Concerns After 9/11,” “The Evolving Threat of Terrorism,” and “Balancing National Security and Civil Liberties.”

Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which killed 2,996 people.

Fox News’ Courtney O’Brien contributed to this report.