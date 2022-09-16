New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In the wake of the largest public health crisis in a century, the US is facing another major public health emergency with the outbreak of monkeypox virus (MPV). As we did with Covid-19, America’s mayors are ready to respond to the situation by working with the federal government to help prevent infection, conduct testing, and distribute vaccines locally. What we’re missing — and what we need — is a well-funded and coordinated federal response to help us be effective in the role we play.

As with COVID-19, California and New York lead the nation in confirmed MPV cases. In early August, our two communities declared local public health emergencies to expedite education, vaccination, testing and treatment of as many at-risk populations as possible in response to this outbreak. But today, due to limited supply, restricted vaccine eligibility and narrow symptom parameters for testing, we are unable to reach our full potential to stop this virus.

We can and must do better.

Los Angeles County officials confirmed the monkeypox death

We must focus on serving the highest risk communities. In San Diego, 92 percent of our cases are LGBTQ+ identified. While one of us is the first openly gay mayor of the city of San Diego and the chairman of the US Conference of Mayors LGBTQ Alliance, we both believe that having the resources to quickly and effectively educate and communicate with those most affected is critical. Associations. In both cities where we serve, we have successfully delivered vaccination efforts to tens of thousands of sexually active homosexuals and bisexuals.

To stop the spread of MPV, we need a fully functioning partnership between federal, state and local governments, with sustained funding to support those efforts. As Congress returns from August recess and begins debating a budget that will lead to a short-term continuing resolution (CR), they should not miss this opportunity to provide emergency funding to address the MPV. To wait until we get a full-year budget deal — which is months away — will make our job harder, more expensive — and far more dangerous.

Click here to get the Fox News app

That’s why Congress needs to come together in a bipartisan manner and include President Joe Biden’s $47.1 billion emergency supplemental funding request, $4.5 billion of which will go directly to combat MPV outbreaks in the upcoming CR. This $4.5 billion request will help reduce MPV outbreaks by replenishing depleted vaccine stocks, increase access to vaccines, testing, treatment and operational support for our communities, as well as provide $600 million to help combat monkeypox outbreaks worldwide. All of these efforts help ensure that our communities have the tools they need to make progress against this threat.

Frankly, we are in a much better position with MPV than with COVID-19. We have effective treatment, vaccines, and a more comprehensive understanding of the virus and how it spreads. There is no reason for us to be on our heels and scrambling for a program to contain this outbreak. We know what we must do immediately: speed up the production and dissemination of vaccines and treatments, expand testing activities, and deploy effective education campaigns. By providing emergency funding to combat this public health threat, we will have committed resources to ensure this outbreak does not become a full-blown pandemic.

Click here to get the Fox News app

America must act now to prevent the MPV from becoming a full-blown crisis. Congress must come together at this critical time to pass this emergency funding to help keep our communities healthy and strong. America’s mayors are ready to deliver again with help from the federal government.

Eric Adams (D) was the 110th mayor of New York City.