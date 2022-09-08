Congress leaders hailed Queen Elizabeth as a ‘devoted friend of liberty’

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the US Capitol on Thursday as lawmakers gave a eulogy for Queen Elizabeth II.

Pelosi called the queen, who died Thursday at age 96, “a pillar of leadership on the global stage and a devoted friend of liberty.”

The House plans to pass a mourning resolution on Tuesday before adjourning for the day in honor of its Queen.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., noted that the queen was the first British monarch to address a joint session of Congress, which she did in 1991.

“She didn’t just witness the great turning points of history,” Schumer said on the Senate floor Thursday. “She helped shape him in the seven decades of his reign.”

Others praised the Queen’s sense of duty, steady leadership and commitment to the “special relationship” between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Here are some of his comments:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y.: “In times of trouble, she was both strong and comforting. In times of joy, she was kind and dignified. She was a rock, a living embodiment of the virtues she proudly led to the core of the nation. I daresay. Say as long as We shall never see a leader like him as long as we live.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.: “Despite spending nearly three-quarters of a century as one of the most famous and admired figures on earth, the Queen ensured that her reign was never really about herself – not her fame, not her emotions, not her personal wants or needs. She was bound by duty, dignity and Using timeless virtues like sacrifice has guided respectable institutions in modern times.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.: “Under the brightest spotlight in history, Queen Elizabeth offered a masterclass in grace and strength, power and poise. Her extraordinary life and leadership will continue to inspire young women and girls in public service, now and for generations to come.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II represented what it means to live with conviction, selflessness and true faith in God and His people.”

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.: “It was her steady stewardship, including meetings with 14 different US presidents, that brought the United States and the United Kingdom closer together and cemented our ‘special relationship’ that flourishes to this day.”

Sen. Bob Menendez, D.N.J. Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee: “The US Congress was honored to host Her Majesty as she joined the American people in the Bicentennial celebration, and again for her address to a joint session of Congress in 1991.”

Senator Chris Coons, D-Del., a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee: “Queen Elizabeth II was a symbol of resilience, fortitude and the indomitable British spirit.”

Rap. Gregory Meeks, DN.Y., Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee: “Queen Elizabeth II was a dear friend of the United States, a pillar of the US-UK partnership and a champion of the shared values ​​that make our countries’ bonds special.”

Rap. Alma Adams, DN.C.: “While no statement could do justice to his seven decades of rule, I am grateful for his opposition to the apartheid regime in South Africa, his commitment to democracy and the international community, and his work to preserve the special relationship between the United States and the United States. His time as sovereign Meanwhile the state.”